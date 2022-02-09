News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New monthly antiques fair launching at village hall after refurbishment

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:38 PM February 9, 2022
An antiques and collectors fair is launching at Old Hunstanton Village Hall. 

Find hidden treasures at a new antiques fair launching at a village hall on the Norfolk coast. 

The Old Hunstanton Social Club on the main coast road has undergone a refurbishment and been renamed the Old Hunstanton Village Hall.

This has paved the way for the launch of a new antiques and collectors fair, which starts on March 6 and will be held every first Sunday of the month.

Inside Old Hunstanton Village Hall. 

It will run from March to December, excluding this June due to Jubilee events planned in the hall, and will be open from 9am to 3pm and there will be free entry for the first year.

On offer will be a range of antique items and collectables from a variety of sellers and from May to September there will be outdoor stalls too. 

There will also be a tea bar offering drinks and cakes for visitors to enjoy. 

Find hidden treasures at the new antiques and collectors fair in Old Hunstanton. 

The event has been organised by Mandy Allen, who also organises antique fairs in Blakeney and at The Forum in Norwich.

She has also owned Shirehall Plain Antiques Centre in Holt since 2006. 

See all upcoming events at oldhunstantonvillagehall.co.uk

