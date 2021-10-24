Huge antique fair coming to Norfolk Showground

Published: 9:51 AM October 24, 2021

Find hidden treasures and unique gifts as the Antique and Collectors Fair returns to the Norfolk Showground.

The event will be at the venue in New Costessey, just outside Norwich, on the weekend of November 6 and 7.

It will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday.

Whether you are a professional dealer or an enthusiast searching for a bargain, the fair offers a diverse range of antiques and collectables.

Matt Upson, show director, said: “The Antiques Fair is always a really popular event at the Norfolk Showground.

“We had a wonderful fair in the summer with more than 200 stands offering a whole range of timeless trinkets.

"We’re really looking forward to bringing the show back in November.”

Tickets cost £4 a day, with under-16s free, and can be purchased at norfolkantiquefair.co.uk or for £5 on the gate.