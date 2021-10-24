News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Huge antique fair coming to Norfolk Showground

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:51 AM October 24, 2021   
The Antique and Collectors Fair is returning to the Norfolk Showground

The Antique and Collectors Fair is returning to the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Aztec Events

Find hidden treasures and unique gifts as the Antique and Collectors Fair returns to the Norfolk Showground.

The event will be at the venue in New Costessey, just outside Norwich, on the weekend of November 6 and 7.

It will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday.

There will be something for everyone at the Antique and Collectors Fair. 

There will be something for everyone at the Antique and Collectors Fair. - Credit: Aztec Events

Whether you are a professional dealer or an enthusiast searching for a bargain, the fair offers a diverse range of antiques and collectables.

Matt Upson, show director, said: “The Antiques Fair is always a really popular event at the Norfolk Showground.

Find hidden treasures at the Antique and Collectors Fair. 

Find hidden treasures at the Antique and Collectors Fair. - Credit: Aztec Events

“We had a wonderful fair in the summer with more than 200 stands offering a whole range of timeless trinkets.

"We’re really looking forward to bringing the show back in November.”

Tickets cost £4 a day, with under-16s free, and can be purchased at norfolkantiquefair.co.uk or for £5 on the gate. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk RSPCA store appears on Rip Off Britain
  2. 2 Chantry Place 'close to finalising deals' with four major brands
  3. 3 'You want to be un-vaccinated? Go to Lowestoft' - rock legend's jab at town
  1. 4 How Norfolk are you? Take this quiz to find out
  2. 5 Police probing reports Norwich clubbers have been spiked by needles
  3. 6 Revealed: The cheapest towns in Norfolk to buy a home
  4. 7 'Embarrassing' - City fans ask questions of Farke after Chelsea thrashing
  5. 8 Woman who died in A47 collision named
  6. 9 Delays on A47 due to collapsed manhole cover
  7. 10 New vintage store opens bigger premises
Visit Norfolk
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Serious accident in Downham Market today.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on A47

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
cars floating on high tide in blakeney north norfolk

Flooding | Video

WATCH: Cars float on high tide in north Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Katherine Hawkes was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukaemia (APL), a rare form of blood cancer.

'I thought I had flu, but Drs said I could have died within a week'

Sarah Hussain

person
Pictured: Leading Hand Sam Avery at Bulford Military Court Martial. A Royal Navy sailor has been ja

RAF Marham Royal Navy sailor jailed for raping colleague while she slept

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon