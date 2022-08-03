Enjoy a unique stay at glamping site's restored 1940s railway carriages

One of the railway carriages you can stay in at Amber's Bell Tent Camping at the Little Massingham Estate. - Credit: Amber's Bell Tent Camping

Norfolk is on track for another staycation boom this summer and in a quiet corner of the county you can now stay in railway carriages.

Amber's Bell Tent Camping at the 2,000-acre Little Massingham Estate has launched a new glamping experience.

There is a comfy double bed inside the railway carriages. - Credit: Amber's Bell Tent Camping

The multiple-site business is run by couple Amber Wykes and Shaun Perkins who started it a decade ago at Mannington Hall.

It is now at five locations in Norfolk and two in the Midlands.

The railway carriages overlook a rewilding meadow. - Credit: Amber's Bell Tent Camping

The sites are franchised and estate manager Oliver Birkbeck runs the Little Massingham one which has seven bell tents.

This year he has lovingly-restored two 1940s railway carriages rescued from demolition in King's Lynn.

Called Myrtle and Beryl they overlook a rewilding meadow and feature a bedroom compartment with double bed, a mini lounge and kitchen area with a pull-out bed, shower room and a woodburner.

Inside one of the railway carriages that you can stay in. - Credit: Amber's Bell Tent Camping

Mrs Wykes said: "Everyone loves it as it is a unique experience and people want interesting stays.

"Graffiti artists Harry Malt, who lives locally, has also done edgy graffiti on the outside."