Enjoy a unique stay at glamping site's restored 1940s railway carriages

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:16 PM August 3, 2022
One of the railway carriages you can stay in at Amber's Bell Tent Camping at the Little Massingham Estate. 

One of the railway carriages you can stay in at Amber's Bell Tent Camping at the Little Massingham Estate. - Credit: Amber's Bell Tent Camping

Norfolk is on track for another staycation boom this summer and in a quiet corner of the county you can now stay in railway carriages.

Amber's Bell Tent Camping at the 2,000-acre Little Massingham Estate has launched a new glamping experience.

There is a comfy double bed inside the railway carriages. 

There is a comfy double bed inside the railway carriages. - Credit: Amber's Bell Tent Camping

The multiple-site business is run by couple Amber Wykes and Shaun Perkins who started it a decade ago at Mannington Hall. 

It is now at five locations in Norfolk and two in the Midlands. 

The railway carriages overlook a rewilding meadow. 

The railway carriages overlook a rewilding meadow. - Credit: Amber's Bell Tent Camping

The sites are franchised and estate manager Oliver Birkbeck runs the Little Massingham one which has seven bell tents.

This year he has lovingly-restored two 1940s railway carriages rescued from demolition in King's Lynn.

Called Myrtle and Beryl they overlook a rewilding meadow and feature a bedroom compartment with double bed, a mini lounge and kitchen area with a pull-out bed, shower room and a woodburner. 

Inside one of the railway carriages that you can stay in. 

Inside one of the railway carriages that you can stay in. - Credit: Amber's Bell Tent Camping

Mrs Wykes said: "Everyone loves it as it is a unique experience and people want interesting stays. 

"Graffiti artists Harry Malt, who lives locally, has also done edgy graffiti on the outside."

