Enjoy a unique stay at glamping site's restored 1940s railway carriages
- Credit: Amber's Bell Tent Camping
Norfolk is on track for another staycation boom this summer and in a quiet corner of the county you can now stay in railway carriages.
Amber's Bell Tent Camping at the 2,000-acre Little Massingham Estate has launched a new glamping experience.
The multiple-site business is run by couple Amber Wykes and Shaun Perkins who started it a decade ago at Mannington Hall.
It is now at five locations in Norfolk and two in the Midlands.
The sites are franchised and estate manager Oliver Birkbeck runs the Little Massingham one which has seven bell tents.
This year he has lovingly-restored two 1940s railway carriages rescued from demolition in King's Lynn.
Called Myrtle and Beryl they overlook a rewilding meadow and feature a bedroom compartment with double bed, a mini lounge and kitchen area with a pull-out bed, shower room and a woodburner.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk pub shrouded in black as TV crew takes over
- 2 Road closure announced for huge vintage market with 60 stalls
- 3 Village to get £100k play area with zip line and giant rope swing
- 4 'You could see every bone' - Abandoned dog found in ditch at camping site
- 5 Rampantly growing weeds force boats to abandon broad
- 6 Man's body found on north Norfolk beach
- 7 Man, 68, charged over hit-and-run crash that killed young woman
- 8 Nine fire crews battle large field blaze near Long Stratton
- 9 Music festival cancelled due to costs and 'complexity of running it'
- 10 Drag queen's story time called off amid protest at library
Mrs Wykes said: "Everyone loves it as it is a unique experience and people want interesting stays.
"Graffiti artists Harry Malt, who lives locally, has also done edgy graffiti on the outside."