Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Huge demand for new enclosed dog meadow available for private hire

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:51 AM April 13, 2022
Updated: 12:20 PM April 13, 2022
The AllDogs Meadow is opening in Ringstead, Norfolk. 

The AllDogs Meadow is opening in Ringstead, Norfolk. - Credit: AllDogs Meadow

All dogs can be let off their leads without the worry of them running away at an enclosed dog meadow opening in Norfolk.

AllDogs Meadow is launching this Thursday (April 14) just off the Peddars Way in Ringstead, near Hunstanton. 

It is the brainchild of farmer James Young, local dog walker Laura Rogers and Ringstead resident Jane Barnett.

You can exclusively hire the dog meadow for 50 minutes.

You can exclusively hire the dog meadow for 50 minutes. - Credit: AllDogs Meadow

The trio saw the need for a suitable safe place to let dogs run and play, so have created a 3.5 acre enclosed canine playground.

It is open from 8am until 7pm daily and dog owners can book a 50-minute slot, which includes parking for two vehicles and private hire for up to six dogs.

It is already almost booked up for its opening weekend. 

Max and Ella enjoying the AllDogs Meadow in Norfolk. 

Max and Ella enjoying the AllDogs Meadow in Norfolk. - Credit: AllDogs Meadow

Miss Rogers said: "I've got reactive dogs and although I live in a beautiful place with lovely walks and beaches it is not appropriate for all dogs and this is something needed in the area." 

Book a slot at alldogsmeadow.co.uk

Norfolk

