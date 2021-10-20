News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Drive-in fireworks display with food village returning for 2021

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:57 PM October 20, 2021   
The Aldeby Spectacular drive-in fireworks display is returning for 2021. 

The Aldeby Spectacular drive-in fireworks display is returning for 2021. - Credit: Niki Conroy

A drive-in fireworks display launched in 2020 in response to the Covid pandemic is making a comeback this Bonfire Night by popular demand.

It will take place in the village of Aldeby, near Beccles, in a field off Lily Lane on Friday, November 5 with the gates open from 5pm and the main event at 7pm, with last entry at 6.30pm.

The Aldeby Spectacular features a pyromusical fireworks display choregraphed to pop tunes.

The Aldeby Spectacular features a pyromusical fireworks display choregraphed to pop tunes. - Credit: Ana Kryalova

The Aldeby Spectacular is organised by Dave Wrighting, director of To Die For Events, and people can either drive-in, with space for chairs around each car, or come on foot and the display will be choreographed to pop tunes.

Visitors can also explore the food village, which will offer nachos, sausages, fish and chips, doughnuts and sweets.

Local singer Serena Grant and Beccles Town Radio's Peter Kirkpatrick will provide the entertainment. 

Tickets cost £35 for a car of up to five people or £7 for people on foot or extra car passengers at todieforevents.uk

Bonfire Night
Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pictures show the roof of the house completely destroyed.

Fire crews battling large house blaze

Sean Galea-Pace

person
St Stephens Street in Norwich revamp artist's impression.

£6.1m shopping street revamp will take half of 2022 to complete

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Shari McKay is moving her family out of their council house in Lowestoft which she claims is infeste

Investigations | Special Report

Family forced to live in tent after maggots and rats found in home

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The Black Horse pub on Earlham Road, in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven cosy pubs to visit in Norfolk this winter

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon