Drive-in fireworks display with food village returning for 2021

Published: 1:57 PM October 20, 2021

A drive-in fireworks display launched in 2020 in response to the Covid pandemic is making a comeback this Bonfire Night by popular demand.

It will take place in the village of Aldeby, near Beccles, in a field off Lily Lane on Friday, November 5 with the gates open from 5pm and the main event at 7pm, with last entry at 6.30pm.

The Aldeby Spectacular features a pyromusical fireworks display choregraphed to pop tunes. - Credit: Ana Kryalova

The Aldeby Spectacular is organised by Dave Wrighting, director of To Die For Events, and people can either drive-in, with space for chairs around each car, or come on foot and the display will be choreographed to pop tunes.

Visitors can also explore the food village, which will offer nachos, sausages, fish and chips, doughnuts and sweets.

Local singer Serena Grant and Beccles Town Radio's Peter Kirkpatrick will provide the entertainment.

Tickets cost £35 for a car of up to five people or £7 for people on foot or extra car passengers at todieforevents.uk