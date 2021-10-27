From escape rooms to skiing: Things to do in Norfolk for adults

Published: 6:15 PM October 27, 2021

Pub and paddle tours have multiple routes to explore, all with pub stops along the way - Credit: Nick Butcher

From pub crawls along the river to zip-lining through a forest, there are lots of great activities in Norfolk and Waveney for adults and big kids alike.

Why not leave the children at home and get your friends together for a fun day out.

1. Pub and Paddle

Where: Elm Hill Quay Pontoon, Norwich, NR3 1HY

Opening Times: Monday to Sunday, 10am - 5pm

Price: £20 - £30

Take a trip along Norwich's waterways and see the city from a new perspective.

Pub and Paddle offers canoe hire for up to seven hours, giving you ample time to explore a number of different watering holes along the way.

You can stop off at pubs such as the Ribs of Beef, the Rushcutter's Arms and the Water's Edge before getting a taxi back to the city centre.

Swing through the tree canopy at Go Ape in Thetford. - Credit: Archant 2012

2. Go Ape Thetford

Where: High Lodge Forest Centre, Brandon IP27 0AF

Opening Times: Monday to Friday, 10am - 3pm and Sat to Sun 9am - 4pm. Evening Sundown Sessions are running October 25 - 31 from 5pm onwards

Price: £35+

From clambering along tree top canopies to Segway experiences through the forest, there is lots to try at Thetford's Go Ape site on the Norfolk and Suffolk border.

Once you have finished playing in the trees you can make use of all the other facilities at High Lodge.

A great way to warm up before embarking on the rest of your evening plans.

The Empire in Great Yarmouth now houses a street food market and has live music events - Credit: The Empire

3. Music and street food at the Empire, Great Yarmouth

Where: Marlborough Terrace, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth NR30 2HF

Opening Times: Thursday to Sunday, 12pm - 12am

Price: Entry is free

The historic Empire building in Great Yarmouth's Marine Parade reopened to the public in July this year, after been closed since 2008.

Newly renovated, the Empire is now functioning as a street food market and venue, with different artists performing every evening and a rotating selection of street food vendors.

It is fast becoming one of the top foodie destinations on the east coast and is certainly worth a visit.

4. King's Lynn Escape Rooms

Where: 36A Norfolk Street, King's Lynn, Norfolk, PE30 1AH

Opening Times: Monday to Sunday, 10am - 9.30pm

Price: £20 per person

This small family business will challenge your teamwork and your brain power.

Teams have 60 minutes to escape from a room using just a handful of clues.

There are four different themed rooms to choose from ranging from time travel to pandemic to creepy things in jars.

Battle your friends at Boom: Battle Bar in Norwich - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

5. Boom: Battle Bar

Where: Castle Mall Leisure Quarter, Norwich NR1 3DD

Opening Times: Monday to Thursday, 1pm - 11pm, Friday 12pm - 12am, Saturday 11am - 1am, Sunday 12 - 11pm

Boom: Battle Bar is a playground of fun activities, ranging from axe throwing to crazy golf.

Located in Castle Quarter shopping centre in Norwich, you can easily while away a few hours playing the different games and enjoying some food and drink.

Launch from Wroxham and take a boat trip on the Broads - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

6. Hire a boat on the Broads

Where: Broads Tours, The Bridge, Wroxham, Norwich NR12 8RX

Opening Times: Monday to Sunday, 8.30am - 5pm

Price: From £19 per hour

Take to the water and explore the Broads National Park.

Broads Tours at Wroxham has several boat hire options to choose from - which can be used for the day or just for a few hours.

If you don’t fancy the responsibility of steering the boat, Broads Tours also offers river trips on one of its boats.

Snowsport England’s All England Championships took place this weekend at Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse. Photo: James Bartlett - Credit: Archant

7. Go skiing or snowboarding at Norfolk Snowsports Club

Where: Whitlingham Lane, Trowse Newton, Norwich NR14 8TW

Opening Times: Monday to Friday 10am to 9.30pm, Saturday 8.30am - 8.30pm, Sunday 8.30am - 9pm

Price: Taster sessions from £25, Tubing sessions from £16

Tackle 'Trowse Mountain' and practice your snowboarding or skiing skills at the Norfolk Snowsports Club.

It also offers tubing experiences which are great fun to try with a group of friends.

There is also a fully licenced bar and cafe to keep you refuelled.