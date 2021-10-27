From escape rooms to skiing: Things to do in Norfolk for adults
From pub crawls along the river to zip-lining through a forest, there are lots of great activities in Norfolk and Waveney for adults and big kids alike.
Why not leave the children at home and get your friends together for a fun day out.
1. Pub and Paddle
Where: Elm Hill Quay Pontoon, Norwich, NR3 1HY
Opening Times: Monday to Sunday, 10am - 5pm
Price: £20 - £30
Take a trip along Norwich's waterways and see the city from a new perspective.
Pub and Paddle offers canoe hire for up to seven hours, giving you ample time to explore a number of different watering holes along the way.
You can stop off at pubs such as the Ribs of Beef, the Rushcutter's Arms and the Water's Edge before getting a taxi back to the city centre.
2. Go Ape Thetford
Where: High Lodge Forest Centre, Brandon IP27 0AF
Opening Times: Monday to Friday, 10am - 3pm and Sat to Sun 9am - 4pm. Evening Sundown Sessions are running October 25 - 31 from 5pm onwards
Price: £35+
From clambering along tree top canopies to Segway experiences through the forest, there is lots to try at Thetford's Go Ape site on the Norfolk and Suffolk border.
Once you have finished playing in the trees you can make use of all the other facilities at High Lodge.
A great way to warm up before embarking on the rest of your evening plans.
3. Music and street food at the Empire, Great Yarmouth
Where: Marlborough Terrace, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth NR30 2HF
Opening Times: Thursday to Sunday, 12pm - 12am
Price: Entry is free
The historic Empire building in Great Yarmouth's Marine Parade reopened to the public in July this year, after been closed since 2008.
Newly renovated, the Empire is now functioning as a street food market and venue, with different artists performing every evening and a rotating selection of street food vendors.
It is fast becoming one of the top foodie destinations on the east coast and is certainly worth a visit.
4. King's Lynn Escape Rooms
Where: 36A Norfolk Street, King's Lynn, Norfolk, PE30 1AH
Opening Times: Monday to Sunday, 10am - 9.30pm
Price: £20 per person
This small family business will challenge your teamwork and your brain power.
Teams have 60 minutes to escape from a room using just a handful of clues.
There are four different themed rooms to choose from ranging from time travel to pandemic to creepy things in jars.
5. Boom: Battle Bar
Where: Castle Mall Leisure Quarter, Norwich NR1 3DD
Opening Times: Monday to Thursday, 1pm - 11pm, Friday 12pm - 12am, Saturday 11am - 1am, Sunday 12 - 11pm
Boom: Battle Bar is a playground of fun activities, ranging from axe throwing to crazy golf.
Located in Castle Quarter shopping centre in Norwich, you can easily while away a few hours playing the different games and enjoying some food and drink.
6. Hire a boat on the Broads
Where: Broads Tours, The Bridge, Wroxham, Norwich NR12 8RX
Opening Times: Monday to Sunday, 8.30am - 5pm
Price: From £19 per hour
Take to the water and explore the Broads National Park.
Broads Tours at Wroxham has several boat hire options to choose from - which can be used for the day or just for a few hours.
If you don’t fancy the responsibility of steering the boat, Broads Tours also offers river trips on one of its boats.
7. Go skiing or snowboarding at Norfolk Snowsports Club
Where: Whitlingham Lane, Trowse Newton, Norwich NR14 8TW
Opening Times: Monday to Friday 10am to 9.30pm, Saturday 8.30am - 8.30pm, Sunday 8.30am - 9pm
Price: Taster sessions from £25, Tubing sessions from £16
Tackle 'Trowse Mountain' and practice your snowboarding or skiing skills at the Norfolk Snowsports Club.
It also offers tubing experiences which are great fun to try with a group of friends.
There is also a fully licenced bar and cafe to keep you refuelled.