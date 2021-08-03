7 places to avoid the crowds in Norwich
- Credit: copyright: Archant 2013
With restrictions lifted and summer upon us, we all want to get out of our houses, but it's nice to beat the crowds. Here are seven places to find some quiet in Norwich this summer.
Sainsbury Centre
Where: University of East Anglia, Norfolk Road, Norwich NR4 7TJ
When: Tuesday-Friday 9am-6pm, Saturday-Sunday 10am-5pm
Price: Free, some exhibitions are charged separately - pre-booking recommended
Parking: Available on the UEA campus
An art gallery and museum on the campus of the UEA, the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts houses a collection of world art. Currently on exhibition is the intersecting careers of Bill Brandt and Henry Moore, as well as sculptures by Leiko Ikemura and Tony Cragg. There is also an outdoor gallery and a cafe.
Norwich Cathedral Refectory Cafe
Where: 10 Tombland, Norwich NR3 1HF
When: 10.30am to 3.30pm
Price: The menu is available online
Parking: There is parking on St Martin-At-Palace Plain and St Helens Wharf
Run by Jarrold, the Refectory Cafe is a lovely place for cream tea. With the large windows giving a view of the beautiful cathedral grounds, you can enjoy local food and drink and baked goods made fresh. Afterwards, you could wander around the cathedral or walk down Ferry Lane and The Close.
Pub and Paddle
Where: 24 Wensum St, Norwich, NR3 1HY
When: 10am-5pm
Price: Routes start at £12.50 per person
Parking: Available at Monastery Court and St Andrews
Pub and Paddle is great to avoid crowds. Make your way down the river to each pub and if you find them too busy, then simply move on to the next one!
Ranked the top tour in Norwich by Tripadvisor, there are four routes available, taking you in different directions and varying lengths of time. All routes take you into the countryside, to enjoy the idyllic pubs on the riverside.
Elm Hill
Where: Elm Hill, Norwich NR3 1HN
When: Most shops on Elm Hill are open at least 10am to 5pm
Price: Free
Parking: Available at Monastery Court and St Andrews
As the most complete medieval street in the city, Elm Hill contains many buildings dating back to the Tudor period. Its historic charm shows why it is frequently used as a location for TV and film - including recent Netflix film Jingle Jangle and Stardust. There's plenty to see with The Bear Shop, galleries, coffee houses, craft shops, and more.
Riverside Walk
Where: Starts at Barn Road Roundabout, Norwich, NR3 3BA
When: Anytime
Price: Free
Parking: Available at Westwick Street or St Andrews
Starting at Barn Road Roundabout, the walk takes you on a two-and-a-half-mile tour along the River Wensum. Wrapping around Norwich, the walk finishes at the train station, though you could continue walking if you liked. There are many historic sites along the walk, including the former Bullards Brewery, parts of the old city walls, the Cow Tower, and Pulls Ferry.
Whitlingham Adventure
Where: Whitlingham Lane, Trowse, Norwich, NR14 8TR
When: The park itself is open 24 hours a day, the centre is open 10am to 4.30pm
Price: The park itself is free, courses at the centre vary in price
Parking: There is on-site parking available
There is plenty to do at Whitlingham. If you wish to stay on dry land, there is walking or cycling around the broad. But if you want to be more adventurous, you could try windsurfing, paddleboarding, or kayaking. There are other courses available, such as archery, climbing, and bushcraft. Whitlingham is perfect for a family day out.
Plantation Gardens
Where: 4 Earlham Rd, Norwich NR2 3DB
When: 9am to 6pm
Price: £2 per adult
Parking: Available next to Plantation Gardens or at Chantry Place
This three-acre Grade II English Heritage garden was created in an abandoned chalk quarry. The gardens feature a gothic fountain, as well as a Victorian-style greenhouse, and 'Medieval wall. With different types of areas to enjoy, everyone can be happy, from a wooded area to flower beds. Though many call it a secret garden, it's easy to find next to the Roman Catholic Cathedral.