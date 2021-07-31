7 rainy-day indoor activities in Norwich
This weekend is promising more rain, so don't get stuck at home. Here are seven indoor activities to enjoy the rainy days.
1. Escape Hunt
Where: 201A North Terrace, Chantry Place, Norwich, NR2 1SQ
When: Every day, 10am to 10pm
Price: Around £25 per person per game, depending on the number of people playing
Parking: Available in Chantry Place
Escape Hunt has rooms based on everything from Doctor Who to Alice in Wonderland, as well as having at-home options for those isolating! The mystery of each room makes each visit feel brand new.
2. Funkys
Where: Burton Road Business Park, Spar Road, Norwich, NR6 6AX
When: Everyday 10.30am to 5pm, open later Wednesday and Thursday
Price: Roller Skating is £7.75 before skate hire, Adventure Play is £5.25
Parking: Available on-site
With both a roller skating rink and a three-story soft play area, family and friends could spend a whole day out in Funkys. Regular roller-discos are put on, with a live Dj and light show creating a fun atmosphere for skaters.
3. Bowling House
Where: 5-7 Dereham Road, Norwich, NR2 4HX
When: Wednesday and Thursday, 4pm to 10pm, Friday, 4pm to 11pm, Saturday, 12am to 11pm, Sunday, 12am to 8pm
Price: Bowling - £15 per 30 minutes, Karaoke - £30 per hour
Parking: The nearest pay and display is Barn Road
This cocktail bar meets restaurant meets karaoke venue is also a bowling alley. Great for groups and special occasions as well as families. Bowling House is currently offering a free game for anyone who dines with them.
4. The Shoebox - Hidden History of Norwich Tour
Where: 21-23 Castle Meadow, Norwich, Norfolk NR1 3DH
When: Every day, 10am to 9.30pm
Price: £13
Parking: Closest at Castle Quarter and St Andrews car park
If you're wanting to do something a bit more spooky, then the tunnels below Norwich would be a good place to start. With ghost stories and tours, exploring the medieval undercrofts will certainly keep you out of the rain.
5. Quasar
Where: 5-7 Dereham Road, Norwich, NR2 4HX
When: Wednesday to Friday - 3pm to 10pm, Weekends - 11am to 8pm
Price: £8.95 for either 2x20 minute games or 1x40 minute game
Parking: Available on Queens Road
Quasar is one of Norwich's only laser tag centres. Visitors can battle in the post-apocalyptic arena, scoring points and winning games. Laser tag is for all ages and can be great for special occasions.
6. Dotty Pottery
Where: White House Farm, Norwich NR13 6LB
When: Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm, Sunday, 10am to 4pm
Price: Price of the deposit (depending on the size of group) plus the price of ceramic chosen and a £4 studio fee per person
Parking: On-site parking is available
Though slightly further out of Norwich, Dotty Pottery is an award-winning studio that welcomes all ages and abilities. Choose a ceramic and paint to your heart's content, with staff available to help should you need it.
7. GraVity
Where: Riverside Entertainment, Wherry Rd, Norwich NR1 1WT
When: Open every day from 9am to 10pm
Price: 1-hour open jump is £12.25
Parking: Available at Riverside
Experience the force of gravity on the trampolines. Open jump allows you to use the trampolines, dodgeball court, battle beams, and more. There is also time available for fitness classes and parent and toddler.