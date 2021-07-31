7 rainy-day indoor activities in Norwich

Published: 5:30 AM July 31, 2021

This weekend is promising more rain, so don't get stuck at home. Here are seven indoor activities to enjoy the rainy days.

The Doctor Who room at Escape Hunt - Credit: Archant

1. Escape Hunt

Where: 201A North Terrace, Chantry Place, Norwich, NR2 1SQ

When: Every day, 10am to 10pm

Price: Around £25 per person per game, depending on the number of people playing

Parking: Available in Chantry Place

Escape Hunt has rooms based on everything from Doctor Who to Alice in Wonderland, as well as having at-home options for those isolating! The mystery of each room makes each visit feel brand new.

The roller rink at Funkys - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

2. Funkys

Where: Burton Road Business Park, Spar Road, Norwich, NR6 6AX

When: Everyday 10.30am to 5pm, open later Wednesday and Thursday

Price: Roller Skating is £7.75 before skate hire, Adventure Play is £5.25

Parking: Available on-site

With both a roller skating rink and a three-story soft play area, family and friends could spend a whole day out in Funkys. Regular roller-discos are put on, with a live Dj and light show creating a fun atmosphere for skaters.

Bowling House, Dereham Road, Norwich.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

3. Bowling House

Where: 5-7 Dereham Road, Norwich, NR2 4HX

When: Wednesday and Thursday, 4pm to 10pm, Friday, 4pm to 11pm, Saturday, 12am to 11pm, Sunday, 12am to 8pm

Price: Bowling - £15 per 30 minutes, Karaoke - £30 per hour

Parking: The nearest pay and display is Barn Road

This cocktail bar meets restaurant meets karaoke venue is also a bowling alley. Great for groups and special occasions as well as families. Bowling House is currently offering a free game for anyone who dines with them.

Part of Norwich's undercroft - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

4. The Shoebox - Hidden History of Norwich Tour

Where: 21-23 Castle Meadow, Norwich, Norfolk NR1 3DH

When: Every day, 10am to 9.30pm

Price: £13

Parking: Closest at Castle Quarter and St Andrews car park

If you're wanting to do something a bit more spooky, then the tunnels below Norwich would be a good place to start. With ghost stories and tours, exploring the medieval undercrofts will certainly keep you out of the rain.

Laser tag - Credit: Archant

5. Quasar

Where: 5-7 Dereham Road, Norwich, NR2 4HX

When: Wednesday to Friday - 3pm to 10pm, Weekends - 11am to 8pm

Price: £8.95 for either 2x20 minute games or 1x40 minute game

Parking: Available on Queens Road

Quasar is one of Norwich's only laser tag centres. Visitors can battle in the post-apocalyptic arena, scoring points and winning games. Laser tag is for all ages and can be great for special occasions.

Dotty Pottery, one of the many businesses at White House Farm in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

6. Dotty Pottery

Where: White House Farm, Norwich NR13 6LB

When: Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm, Sunday, 10am to 4pm

Price: Price of the deposit (depending on the size of group) plus the price of ceramic chosen and a £4 studio fee per person

Parking: On-site parking is available

Though slightly further out of Norwich, Dotty Pottery is an award-winning studio that welcomes all ages and abilities. Choose a ceramic and paint to your heart's content, with staff available to help should you need it.

The Gravity Trampoline Park at Riverside, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

7. GraVity

Where: Riverside Entertainment, Wherry Rd, Norwich NR1 1WT

When: Open every day from 9am to 10pm

Price: 1-hour open jump is £12.25

Parking: Available at Riverside

Experience the force of gravity on the trampolines. Open jump allows you to use the trampolines, dodgeball court, battle beams, and more. There is also time available for fitness classes and parent and toddler.