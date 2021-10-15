Exhibition to show early etching works of David Hockney
- Credit: David Hockney/PA
A special exhibition at The Gallery in Holt is showing early etching works of world renowned artist David Hockney.
Thirty-nine original etchings created by Hockney in 1969 will hang in Lees Yard, Holt, until November 9.
Hockney is one of the UK's most in influential artists of the 20th century, known for his bright, bold, large-scale paintings.
After running out of materials in his second year at the Royal College of Art, he switched to printmaking as materials were provided free of charge in this department.
A Royal Academician, Hockney was awarded The Order of the Companions of Honour on June 14, 1997, and Order of Merit on January 1, 2012, in recognition of his contribution to the arts.
You may also want to watch:
The etchings on show at The Gallery are those inspired by his 6 favourite fairy tales from the 220 Grimm Tales.
The Story Teller is on display at The Gallery in Lees Yard, Holt until November 9.
Most Read
- 1 Man dies following crash between tractor and car
- 2 Two Norfolk hotels named among the best in the country
- 3 12 police vehicles called to 'very serious' crash in west Norfolk
- 4 Farmhouse sells at auction after 60 bids - but how much did it go for?
- 5 The top-rated McDonald's in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor
- 6 Jonny to the rescue! Boyfriend springs into action after coffee spill drama
- 7 Road in west Norfolk still closed seven hours after 'very serious' crash
- 8 Pedestrian dies following collision with a bus on A146
- 9 Husband donates £1m to cancer research so 'no one else goes through same pain'
- 10 Wife's tribute to horse-loving 'true-gentleman' after inquest