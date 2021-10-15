Exhibition to show early etching works of David Hockney

Published: 3:59 PM October 15, 2021

A special exhibition at The Gallery in Holt is showing early etching works of world renowned artist David Hockney.

Thirty-nine original etchings created by Hockney in 1969 will hang in Lees Yard, Holt, until November 9.

Hockney is one of the UK's most in influential artists of the 20th century, known for his bright, bold, large-scale paintings.

After running out of materials in his second year at the Royal College of Art, he switched to printmaking as materials were provided free of charge in this department.

A Royal Academician, Hockney was awarded The Order of the Companions of Honour on June 14, 1997, and Order of Merit on January 1, 2012, in recognition of his contribution to the arts.

The etchings on show at The Gallery are those inspired by his 6 favourite fairy tales from the 220 Grimm Tales.

David Hockney, The Story Teller is on display at The Gallery in Lees Yard, Holt until November 9. - Credit: The Gallery

The Story Teller is on display at The Gallery in Lees Yard, Holt until November 9.

