Gone Fishing: Comedy duo cast their rods in Norfolk again

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:45 PM August 26, 2021   
Filming has started for Mortimer and Whitehouse Gone Fishing series 2. In honour, heres Bobs near-2

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse are no strangers to Norfolk's fishing spots - Credit: Archant

Comedians Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse are once again visiting Norfolk for the BBC Two show, Gone Fishing.  

The popular fishing show sees the comedy duo embark on fishing trips across the country, sharing witty tales and endless laughs in the process. 

Now in series four, they have come to the Norfolk Broads for the first time to showcase the region's fishing spots.

The pair have been regular visitors to the county on the show, having previously filmed at Lyng, Lenwade and Cromer Beach.

As Paul Whitehouse knows well, the Norfolk Broads is of the finest fishing spots in Britain.

The comedian has strong links with Norfolk and has been fishing along the Wensum since he was a child. He is also a former student at the University of East Anglia.

The first episode of the new series will air August 29 at 8.30 pm on BBC Two. 

