The coastline is explored in the Yare Gallery's latest show
- Credit: Lesley Munro
Paintings by members of the East Anglian Group of Marine Artists and photographs from worldwide submissions to the Global Shorelines Project fill the walls of the 17th century Great Yarmouth merchants house.
The Yare Gallery's current show COAST, explores a major source of inspiration for many artists, with the gallery's curator Sarah Young saying how "the light at the coast is very different to inland".
The large gallery holds a prominent position in the Norfolk art scene, and sits between the River Yare and the town of Great Yarmouth on South Quay.
Set up in 1979, the East Anglian Group of Marine Artists is a local group of artists depicting marine subjects, working both professionally and semi-professionally.
The Global Shorelines Project was set up by Kevin Healy as a way to raise awareness for marine conservation charities.
Andy Sloan's Longshore Drift and Spadge Hopkins' sea bird metal sculptures sit within the courtyard garden, which now holds a new refreshment stand.
The Yare Gallery are looking for East Anglian artists for their summer exhibition Fauna and Flora. For more information, head to yare.org.uk.
COAST, is on display at The Yare Gallery, on Great Yarmouth South Quay until June 23.