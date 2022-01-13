A celebration of printmakers at Norfolk gallery

Gallery

Bircham Gallery in Holt has kicked off its 2022 programme with a very dynamic show.

The exhibition demonstrates a variety of subject matters through a range of printmaking methods; from linocuts to etchings, drypoint to collagraphs, and runs alongside the gallery's permanent collection of unframed editions.

Featuring work from artists around the country, the show contains the printmaking of Dale Devereux Barker, James Dodds, Ross Loveday, Hilke MacIntyre, Anna Perlin, Trevor Price, and Catherine Headley.

Printmakers 2022 is on display until February 2. Most work is also available to buy via the gallery's website birchamgallery.co.uk

A bigger lunch, by Dale Devereux Barker. - Credit: Dale Devereux Barker

Cupcake with a cherry, by Hilke MacIntyre. - Credit: Hilke MacIntyre

Celtic sea by Trevor Price. - Credit: Trevor Price

One summer day, by Ross Loveday. - Credit: Ross Loveday

Fogou in the wood, by Catherine Headley. - Credit: Catherine Headley