Seven of the best pub play areas in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:38 PM May 27, 2021    Updated: 4:56 PM May 27, 2021
The play area at The Ffolkes in Hillington, near Sandringham

Norfolk pubgoers are pretty spoilt for choice when it comes to finding play areas for their kids.

Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, here's a rundown of seven of the best across the county.

The Jolly Brewers, Shouldham Thorpe

The Jolly Brewers in Shouldham is run by Jeff and Pat Fry. Picture: Ian Burt

The play area at The Jolly Brewers in Shouldham Thorpe - Credit: Archant

Situated off the A134, the Jolly Brewers undoubtedly fits into the family-friendly category.

It underwent a tasteful makeover in 2016, which included a new outdoor play area.

The Ffolkes, Hillington

The play area at The Ffolkes in Hillington, near Sandringham

A 300-year-old coaching inn, the Ffolkes was recently restored to its former glory and has an adventure play park to match. 

With a zip wire, boardwalks, slides and climbing wall, there aren't many pub play areas in Norfolk that come close. 

The kids will be occupied for hours while parents feast on offerings from the delicious menu. 

The play area at The Ffolkes in Hillington, near Sandringham

Acle Bridge Inn

The play area at Acle Bridge Inn is ideal for families stopping at the pub during a boating day trip or holiday.

Children can enjoy an array of activities and obstacles while parents soak up gorgeous views of the River Bure.

'The Bridge' has ample mooring for boats, making it an especially attractive pit stop.

The Pigs, Edgefield

Youngsters are unlikely to get bored at this north Norfolk favourite.

The play area at The Pigs in Edgefield, near Holt

The Pigs boasts play areas inside and out, so there are plenty of options even when the sun isn't shining.

With its slides, treehouse, zip wire, climbing wall and maze, the outdoor space, Piggleplay, was designed by the creators of BeWILDerwood.

Indoors you'll find Lego, a BRIO train track, mini kitchen and chalkboards, as well as a pool table, shuffleboard and table football for slightly bigger kids.

The climbing wall at The Pigs in Edgefield, near Holt

Castle Carvery, Bowthorpe

If it's indoor soft play you're after, look no further than Castle Carvery on the outskirts of Norwich.

The FunFort, which also extends into an outdoor adventure area, is the perfect place to let children play safely amongst the ball pond, slides, spinners and rollers. 

By paying £2.95 per child, parents can sit back and relax while the kids have the time of their lives. 

The Olde Windmill Inn, Great Cressingham

This traditional village pub is exceedingly popular in the local area, including among children.

With plenty of equipment on which to climb, swing and slide, you'll be hard-pressed to coax them inside for dinner.

At least they will have worked up an appetite.

The World's End, Mulbarton

The perfect pub at which to spend a beautiful summer's day with the whole family. 

At the rear of an enclosed beer garden at The World's End you'll find the adventure playground.

With two slides, a trim trail and much more, it is one of the better play areas in the Norwich area.

