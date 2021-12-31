Call for submissions for photographic exhibition focusing on new beginnings

National arts charity Creative Lives have joined forces with BBC Radio Suffolk and Norfolk, to launch a photography exhibition in the new year. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

National arts charity Creative Lives has joined forces with BBC Radio Suffolk and Norfolk, to launch a photography exhibition in the new year.

The group invites anyone from East Anglia to submit up to two photographs based on the theme ‘New Beginnings’, within the submission window of January 1 - February 6.

Entry is free and all images received will be included in an online exhibition throughout February and March. This is set to be launched by an in-person event hosted in February by the BBC.

The charity is asking photographers: after a tough two years, how we can use the New Year as a fresh start? What changes do you see ahead? What do you hope the future will look like? What personal goals do you wish to accomplish?

To get entrants started, Creative Lives have put together a photography guide, which starts with tips on how to generate work in response to the theme, going on to give a brief overview of different photographic styles and how to shoot them successfully.

To enter, and read the guide, head to the Creative Lives website.