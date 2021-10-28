British artist unveils new works to light up Houghton Hall

Promotion

Published: 10:00 AM October 28, 2021

‘528 Hz Love Frequency’ is a major solo presentation that transforms and illuminates unique environs of the house and grounds - Credit: Pete Huggins

British artist Chris Levine has unveiled a new body of site-specific works, created for the inaugural Autumn Winter exhibition at Houghton Hall, Norfolk.

The centrepiece of the exhibition is Molecule of Light, a new six tonne monumental sculpture 25m in height, which comes to life as darkness falls, projecting light and 3D ambi-sonic soundscape across an imposing landscape.

Chris Levine's installation, 528 Hz Love Frequency, at Houghton Hall in north Norfolk - Credit: Pete Huggins

The exhibition also includes a series of new holographic artworks, prints and immersive laser and LED installations. Each distinctive work is characteristic of Levine’s unique and cutting-edge creations, which harness the immersive properties of light and sound.

The artist describes his practice as using light and geometry to create a space where consciousness and the physical realm overlap.

Working in pursuit of an expanded state of perception and awareness through image and form, frequency, and vibration, he creates installations that invite the viewer to be present, in the moment. Levine harnesses the power of light not just as medium to create his artworks but also as a means with which to create powerful collective experiences.

‘528 Hz Love Frequency’ is a major solo presentation that transforms and illuminates unique environs of the house and grounds - Credit: Michael Fung Photography

On his Houghton debut, Levine said: "It’s a great honour to be showing at Houghton. All my endeavours to create work that is truly experiential and transformative have brought me to this defining moment.

"I’ve always sought to create art that draws the viewer to stillness and into a meditative expansive state. The more the work can be accessed through the heart and not needing to be mentally processed allows for a deeper sensory experience and something that moves us emotionally and with a positive impact on our physiological state."

The exhibition also includes a series of new holographic artworks, prints and immersive laser and LED installations - Credit: Michael Fung Photography

The exhibition is on until December 23 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights only from 4.30pm to 9pm.

Tickets are available at www.houghtonhall.com. Adults £18, students £10 and under 18s free.

