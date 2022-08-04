About 2000 people ready to party at Reepham Festival

Reepham Festival is being staged on August 6 and 7. - Credit: Reepham Festival

Organisers of the Reepham Festival are making final preparations for the event this weekend.

They are looking forward to welcoming nearly 2,000 festival goers on Saturday and work has already begun on the festival field to erect the stages and install the electrical framework.

The festival line-up includes acts varying from local bands to international stars.

The headliner, Neville Staple, has a 40-year career in the music business as the front man of The Specials, Fun Boy Three and Special Beat.

Festival favourites returning to Reepham this year include reggae band Jeramiah Ferrari and rock band Walkway.

They join popular London-based seven-piece band The Kubricks on the main Hansells stages in the field on Saturday.

Reepham Festival has always prided itself on being a family event.

Parents are encouraged to bring their children with tickets for the under 16s (accompanied by an adult) priced at £1.

Adult tickets are £35.

Reepham will allow people to take their own chairs and picnic rugs as well as food and soft drinks.

Adults can take a limited amount of alcohol onto the festival field for their own use.

Festival director Tom Crisp stressed that tickets will still be available via the festival’s website up to the last minute.

“The weather is looking perfect, and tickets are available online or on the door for those that would like to join us watching brilliant live acts in the sunshine,” he said.

“As a not-for-profit event, you'll also be supporting the local community. Hope to see you there!”

On Sunday August 7, the festival moves to Whitwell Station and The Crown pub in Reepham with bands performing from lunchtime onwards.

Festival ticketholders have free entry to Sunday venues and Sunday only tickets can be bought for £12 on the door

The festival website www.reephamfestival.co.uk.

LINE-UP

Saturday August 6

Rookery Meadow

12pm - Sound of the Sirens

1pm - Point Clear

2pm - Backstreet

2.40pm - Saucerful of Floyd

3.40pm - Walkway

4.40pm - Jeramiah Ferrari

5.40pm - The Kubricks

6.40pm - Neville Staple



Sunday August 7

The Crown

12pm - TBC

1pm - Amelia Stephanides & The Love Fools

2pm - Halos Edge

3pm - Rock n Roll Andy

4pm - Dependant Variables

5pm - The Black Shucks

Whitwell Station

12pm - Black Dog Music Project

1pm - Foley

2pm - Lisa Redford

3pm - Differential

4pm - The Divide

5pm - Fisher & The Ferrymen

6.15pm - Sons of Mark

