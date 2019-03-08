Gallery

Dominic Blake wins Wymondham 20 despite ‘rookie error’ as Rose Waterman sets new personal best as first lady

The start of the Wymondham 20. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Reepham Runners’ Dominic Blake confessed to making a “rookie error” despite winning the Wymondham 20 by almost a minute.

Blake was using event four of the Sportlink Grand Prix series as a training run for the London Marathon next month but cranked up the pace a little too much in the middle of the race.

It led to some difficult later miles although he had built up enough of a gap to take the win and follow up his victory at the Ringland Half Marathon earlier this month. Waveney Valley AC’s Lee Cook was second in 1-57:02 with Jack Chennell (Higham Harriers) third in 1-58:58.

“I got to seven miles and there was a couple of little downhills and I was doing 5:30s (minutes per mile),” said Blake.

“I stayed with it up to about mile 13 and then I had a bit of a decision to make. I knew if I kept going at 5:30s then I would blow up.

“I was doing 6:00s at the end but I knew that I had a bit of a gap.

“When you’re on your own it’s harder to judge the pace properly. I guess I am pleased, it’s always nice to win the race but it was a rookie mistake.

“I’d rather make it now than in a few weeks’ time and you’ve got to respect the distance a bit more than I did.”

Rose Waterman took victory in the women’s category of the Wymondham AC event, crossing the finish line in a new personal best of 2-15:09.

The Tri-Anglia Triathlon Club member, who took victory at the Tarpley 20 in February in 2-15:41, feels in excellent shape going into the London Marathon.

“I felt really strong today,” she said. “They were really good conditions, I managed to get with a nice group of people and stick with them until 15/16 miles which really helped.

“It was a training run for London but there’s no point in doing it if you’re not going to race it, especially as I live around here and run around a lot of these roads anyway.

“I tried to push it a bit.”

Sabina Spence (Bure Valley Harriers) took second place in 2-26:25 with Jessica Behan (Norwich Road Runners) third in 2-29:16.

One of the leaders in the Wymondham 20 at the six miles mark at Deopham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY One of the leaders in the Wymondham 20 at the six miles mark at Deopham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The leader in the Wymondham 20 at the six miles mark, Dom Blake, who went on to be the male winner. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The leader in the Wymondham 20 at the six miles mark, Dom Blake, who went on to be the male winner. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Rose Waterman (467) in the Wymondham 20. Rose went on to be the female winner. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Rose Waterman (467) in the Wymondham 20. Rose went on to be the female winner. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

