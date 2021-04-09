Wroxham pull off coup as ex-Norwich stars present live stream

Published: 2:02 PM April 9, 2021

Wroxham have pulled off a major coup ahead of their Norfolk Senior Cup tie against Norwich Utd next week.

The game - on April 16 - is to be live-streamed - with former Sky Sports anchor Simon Thomas hosting and Canaries legends Adrian Forbes and Darren Huckerby joining him in the pundit roles.

BBC Radio Norfolk’s Nick Bowler will provide commentary with Steve Rushbrook alongside him.

Wroxham chairman Lee Robson said: “Firstly, we’re so pleased that competitive football is returning to Norfolk, and a big well done to the County FA for getting their cups back up and running.

"We have a strong representation this year with the Firsts, u12s, u14s and u16s all going well and we are really looking forward to all their games.

“Once we knew the Senior Cup has, unfortunately, to be played behind closed doors we decided to look into getting the tie livestreamed, and, with the backing of our sponsor for the night BizClik Media, we’ve managed to get a real head of steam up and Simon, Forbsey and Hucks have kindly offered to come along to be the faces of the evening.

Wroxham face Norwich United in a big Norfolk Senior Cup clash - Credit: Archant

"It’ll be a proper outside broadcast, with multiple cameras, replays, full graphics and everything you’d expect, as well as a wonderful commentary team, and we are really excited about the whole thing.”

With Wroxham recording 10 wins out of 10 in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division to sit top of the league - and Norwich Utd in second place just a point behind having played one more - the Battle of the Broads promises to be a huge clash, especially with the added spice of former Norwich City legends Grant Holt and Simon Lappin in the home squad.

The broadcast will start at 7.30pm with the game kicking off at 7.45pm and will cost £5 to watch. Details of the stream and how to sign up are available via the Wroxham FC social media and website.



