Loza comes back to haunt Linnets

Published: 4:52 PM March 6, 2021

Ian Culverhouse will begin the changing of the guard after one of his old boys came back to punish the Linnets.

Jamar Loza – who left The Walks earlier in the season frustrated at a lack of starts - provided the assist for the first-half opener and then scored with 10 minutes remaining.

While the past came back to haunt Lynn, it will be the future that will cause Culverhouse some nightmares.

The Linnets boss will prepare for Tuesday’s trip to Wealdstone without four of those who featured at Woking – and with possibility of up to four new signings to assimilate into his ways.

It’s all part of the effort to keep the wolves from the financial door as Lynn cut costs to enable them to complete their season. In the final say it may not be necessary to win games if there is no relegation, although such is the mess the National League set-up finds itself in, that possibility can never be discounted.

Culverhouse will mix and match with a heavy heart – expect to see some of those who helped him achieve successive promotions at The Walks be sacrificed – and

The Lynn boss made three changes from the side which drew at Notts County, with Ross Barrows (injured) and Michael Clunan and Ryan Jarvis on the bench. In came Kyle Callan-McFadden after suspension, Alex Kiwomya and Michael Gash, who wore the captain’s armband.

There was plenty of space to be had for Lynn in the midfield areas in the early stages, and on 11 minutes Carey found himself in acres, picked out Kiwomya down the right but his low ball was just out of reach of Kairo Mitchell.

Mitchell again caused problems when he did well to get on the end of a King free-kick and put it into the danger area. Woking cleared but from the following corner, Gash headed against the underside of the bar and the rebound was fired narrowly wide by King.

Mair had his first test when Niko Muir fired one goalwards from 20 yards, whole Tyler Denton put one just past the post from distance at the other end.

KIng and Carey were again pulling the strings for Lynn, with Kiwomya dangerous down the right.

But it was Loza who teed up the opener for debutant Sam Ashford on 28 minutes, doing well to create space for a cross from the right and putting the ball on the on-loan Crawley striker’s head, giving Mair no chance. It was a disappointing goal to concede – Loza was being tracked by two Lynn players while the scorer was unmarked.

Suddenly there was a spring in Woking’s step, with Loza causing all sorts of problems down the left flank.

Lynn regrouped and Gash saw a curling effort deflected for a corner, but Loza’s brilliant twisting and turning almost put Woking 2-0 up as half-time approached.

Lynn were forced into a change at the break, with King replaced by Michael Clunan, but within two minutes Mitchell almost levelled, clipping in a cross at the near post which keeper Craig Ross did well to push out for a corner.

Lynn were on the front foot early on, but their good work was almost undone when a loose ball by Clunan fell kindly for Loza who smashed a shot across goal and against the far post.

Carey was again impressible for Lynn, taking on the creative responsibility in King’s absence as Lynn looked for an equaliser.

Woking thought they’d gone ahead from a corner after Mair saved a header and Jayden Wareham’s follow-up shot from close range was cleared off the line.

The hosts were turning the screw with a series of corners, but Lynn responded and defender Chris Smith headed over when he should have done better.

But with 10 minutes left it was Loza who put the icing on a fine personal performance and again it was avoidable. Smith was caught in possession in the left-back position by Wareham who slipped it inside for the former Norwich City youngster to slide it home.

Woking added a third in the final minute, Ben Gerring poking home from close range after a free-kick.

Woking: Ross, Cook, Cooper, Gerring, Diarra, Ferdinand, Kretzschmar, Lofthouse, Muir (Wareham 63), Ashford (Napa 79), Loza. Subs: Casey, Smith, Jarvis.

King’s Lynn Town: Mair, Fleming, Callan-McFadden, Smith, Denton, Richards (Gyasi 82), Kiwomya (Jarvis 72), Carey, King (Clunan 46), Gash, Mitchell. Subs not used: Bastock.