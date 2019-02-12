Williamson disappointed with team sprint result at World Championships

Victoria Williamson is in Poland for the UCI Track Cycling World Championships Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com © SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)

Vicky Williamson was left disappointed after she and Katy Marchant could only manage 14th place to make an early exit from qualifying for the women’s team sprint at the Track World Championships in Poland.

Norfolk’s fit-again cycling star, competing in her first world championships since suffering career-threatening injuries in January 2016, could be congratulated just for reaching the start-line, but did not see it that way.

“I’m just disappointed,” the Hevingham 25-year-old told PA Sport. “I didn’t come back to be average. Most people are saying it’s an achievement to get here and I understand that but it’s not what I want.”

The former Norwich High School for Girls pupil, who still suffers from pain in her back, neck and pelvis, said she had delivered better times in training – with a time of 34.396 seconds being 0.631 adrift of qualification.

“I’m just ripping myself to pieces but when I sit back and look at the video I’ll be able to work out what went wrong,” she added.

Williamson is due to be back in action in the 500m time trial on Saturday.