Search

Advanced search

Norfolk’s Will Harrold finishes tied 50th in US Web.com Tour qualifying competition

PUBLISHED: 08:42 14 December 2018

Norfolk golfer Will Harrold put in a solid display in Web.com Tour qualifying Picture: Leaderboard Photography

Norfolk golfer Will Harrold put in a solid display in Web.com Tour qualifying Picture: Leaderboard Photography

Archant

Norfolk’s Will Harrold suffered an agonising near miss at the Web.com Tour qualifying tournament in the United States – but it wasn’t all bad news.

The 30-year-old professional played solid golf over four rounds to finish tied 50th in the 135-strong field at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona.

His 17-under-par total of 271 left him one shot adrift off the mark that would have guaranteed entry to the first eight tournaments of 2019. But he played well enough in some top company to ensure he should get chances to impress in the second tier tour next year.

Harrold, who booked his place in Arizona through the PGA Tour’s China Series, performed well over four days on a desert course that encouraged low scoring. He had predicted beforehand that a total of around 30 under par would win it and he wasn’t far wide of the mark, with champion Danny Walker finishing on 27 under.

There was not a dropped shot in sight as Harrold got his campaign under way with a four under par round of 68 but he slipped back the following day, with a two under par under 70 being one of higher scores as a double bogey six at the ninth slowed his progress.

The Norfolk player needed a strong final two days to ensure he finished in the top half and produced the goods in no uncertain fashion, with an excellent 66 being followed with a 67 on the final day.

On the third day he was one over after four holes – and just five under overall – but came storming back with seven birdies, including four on the trot from the 10th to get right back on track. More of the same was needed in round four and a blemish free round with five birdies, including one at his final hole, completed a good week.

“Almost is better than nothing,” he tweeted afterwards. “Little did I know it was a big birdie on the last to get within one shot of a web.com card. It gives me a chance to hopefully get a start next year somewhere. Thanks for all the support from my Sheringham Golf Club and Norfolk fans.”

The season gets under way on January 20 with the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, with another tournament in the Bahamas being followed by events in Panama and Colombia.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Video Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Waveney Valley’s Lee Cook claims impressive win in Beccles Turkey Trot

Beccles Turkey Trot winner Lee Cook faces the camera Picture: WAVENEY AC

Man in his 30s stabbed in Norwich

The area where the incident occurred on St Augustines Street. Picture: Archant

‘Dishonest’ solicitor struck off for misleading client

Richard Clegg, director of GMS Law, has been struck off. Photo: Screenshot of GMSLaw.co.uk

Chart-topping 80s group announced as latest act for Newmarket Nights 2019

Crowds at Newmarket Nights. Picture: Gregg Brown

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Michael Bailey: Norwich City’s rise goes beyond the table and a new role for defunct radio personalities

Michael Bailey
Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber unveils the club's plans to redevelop its Colney Training Centre Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Opinion Paddy Davitt: To renew or not to renew. A City fan’s personal story

Onel Hernandez is a player who gets Norwich City fans off their seats Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: We’re having moose for dessert – The PinkUn Show #160 on all things Norwich City

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns to cover all Norwich City bases from down the pub, with Michael Bailey and guests.

Opinion Ian Clarke: Actually Moose, Norwich City would be brilliant for the Premier League

ian clarke
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory with the home fans the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 08/12/2018

Video ‘I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship’ - The Moose

Chris Lakey
Ian Abrahams, also known as The Moose Picture: PA

Most Read Sport

It’s official: Canaries star Pukki is better than Bale, Aguero and Lukaku!

Teemu Pukki's 13 goals for Norwich have taken his tally for the year to 24 in club football Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘They’ve been fantastic’ – City U23s boss thankful for efforts of Oliveira, McLean and Jarvis against Wolfsburg

Nelson Oliveira scored his third goal in four games for City's U23s this season PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Opinion Michael Bailey: Norwich City’s rise goes beyond the table and a new role for defunct radio personalities

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber unveils the club's plans to redevelop its Colney Training Centre Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gallery Spyrou salvages draw for Norwich U23s as McLean and Jarvis return against Wolfsburg

Kenny McLean made his return after three months out injured against Wolfsburg PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Video Norwich City chief reveals Premier League ambition

Teemu Pukki's goals have helped fire Norwich City to the top of the Championship Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists