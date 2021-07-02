News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Opinion

Neil Featherby: A week when I lost an old training partner

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 10:30 AM July 2, 2021   
Neil Featherby West Runton Beach

A time for gathering thoughts - a run on West Runton beach. - Credit: Neil Featherby

Going right back to my school days running has always been something which I have felt compelled to do, especially when needing those moments of escapism. 

A time to just get away and clear my head or even solve problems and come to terms with things. 

Most of my columns during the last four years have been written on the run.  

Certainly in my head that is and then quickly typed up before all the other daily chores and even clutter got in the way again and confused things. 

During my competitive days, running was of course more about focus and a necessity to get specific sessions completed for which there were times when if I am honest, it may have caused some stress. Especially if things weren’t going to plan. Then there have been days when finding the time to even get a run in has caused added pressure when it has been more of a rushed charge to get it done. 

Neil Featherby Bluebell Woods

Running takes you to some scenic places, says Neil Featherby. - Credit: Neil Featherby

You may also want to watch:

However, and in the main and when weighing it all up, running for me has been a joy and a chance to escape from everything else. A time for gathering thoughts and for working out what’s really important in life. 

Just this week, I lost one of my old training partners who I covered thousands of miles with during the 10 years we ran together. She never complained and always just trotted along usually right behind my feet. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Chelsea midfielder spotted at City's training ground
  2. 2 Popular Norwich restaurant closes temporarily amid hunt for new head chef
  3. 3 Shopfitter goes bust after 50 years owing more than £500k
  1. 4 Music festival cancelled over Covid 'risk factors'
  2. 5 Neighbours claim riverside bar making lives 'intolerable'
  3. 6 Norwich City legend shows up at Covid vaccine centre
  4. 7 Two-car crash on A47 blocks road
  5. 8 Can you legally fly an England flag outside your home?
  6. 9 Boris Johnson says some Covid measures may remain after July 19 easing
  7. 10 Academy keeper’s love ‘turned to hatred’ after Canaries exit

Needless to say, I am talking about one of my beloved dogs. Tia, my Saarloos Wolf Dog, loved to run especially with her old mate Oslo and then later on with our three huskies too. 

Neil Featherby Horsford Woods

Running with dogs and exercise can be medicine for the mind. - Credit: Mark Hewlett

However, just over three years ago after a run, I noticed she was limping. It never got any better, turning out to be the start of an awful arthritic condition and one to the point where during the last few months, the furthest she could walk without stopping either due to pain or just out of breath was in our garden or from my van into Sportlink to say hi to everyone and then back out again. Other health issues also added to this of late for which she really did go down hill albeit fighting all the way. 

Therefore and just right now, running really is once again a time for me to escape with my thoughts and reflect on all the good times we all had together particularly during some of those awesome and beautiful scenic runs - in all weathers of course too. 

As I said in the film made last year by film maker Lee Blanchflower – Running with Dogs – exercise really is medicine for the mind. That’s definitely another truth! 

Dedicated to the beautiful and loving soul that was Tia.   

Neil Featherby with dogs

The joys of running with your favourite training partners. - Credit: Baz Hipwell


Running
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

County border sign at Beccles.; Norfolk - Nelson's County; Picture: James Bass

The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Caita Aleluia leaving Norwich Magistrates Court.

Topless drunk woman punched police officer

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers out in force wearing masks in Norwich city centre on the first day it became mandatory for

Data

Revealed: The latest Covid rates where you live

Sarah Hussain

person
A crack addict lights up his pipe in December 2020 in a stairwell in Ebenezer Place, Norwich

Family's joy as crack addicts are finally locked out of their building

Joel Adams

person
Comments powered by Disqus