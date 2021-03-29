What sports can I do as roadmap out of lockdown continues?

Published: 8:31 AM March 29, 2021

Grassroots football suffered a blow this week upon the news that Corton FC had pulled out of the Anglian Combination. - Credit: James Bass

Outdoor grassroots can return today (March 29) as part of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

Easing of restrictions apply to both individual and team sports subject to the rule of six or two household rules.

Rules easing:

Non-elite and grassroots football can resume meaning that next weekend is likely to see a bumper programme of amateur football.

The Anglian Combination kicks off its three cup competitions on Saturday in association with the Norfolk FA whilst the Norwich Sunday League will restart its league programme.

However, spectators are not permitted to attend these games until April 12.

You may also want to watch:

Rugby is permitted to restart with limited contact training in place in the hope the full contact game can begin again by September.

The lifting of restrictions has come just in time for the cricket season with players now permitted to begin outdoor nets, again subject to the rule of six, two households and social distancing measures.

Tennis and basketball courts as well as open-air swimming pools can reopen whilst golfers will be able to hit the courses once again.

Some golf courses opened at a minute past midnight, allowing the action to resume immediately under the cover of darkness.

Travel:

Other sports such as angling, athletics, hockey and sailing can also restart.

However, there is another two-week wait until stage two of the roadmap sees indoor sports facilities such as gyms, leisure centres and indoor swimming pools can welcome customers once again.

With restrictions easing Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for the public to participate in a fitness drive, with children recommended to aim for an hour of physical activity a day, and adults for at least 150 minutes per week.

Mr Johnson said: "I know how much people have missed the camaraderie and competition of organised sport, and how difficult it has been to restrict physical activities - especially for children.

"So as teams return to outdoor pitches, courts, parks and fields, I hope today will kickstart a Great British summer of sport - with people of all ages reunited with teammates, and able to resume the activities they love.

"I know many will welcome the increased social contact, with groups of six or two households now also able to meet outdoors."