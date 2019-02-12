Video

Norfolk twins Liam and Ryan Walsh sign deal with MTK Global

Twins Liam, left, and Ryan Walsh, with older brother Michael Picture: Chris Lakey Archant

Liam Walsh looks set to end his boxing exile after signing for management company MTK Global.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Walsh, 32, hasn’t fought since May 2017, when he lost to Gervonta Davis in a world title fight, and soon after parted company with promoter Frank Warren.

But the deal with MTK Global is set to see the much-anticipated return to action of one of the country’s top talents.

Twin brother Ryan - the current British featherweight champion – has also signed with MTK Global and both could now get their wish of fighting on the same bill again.

“I’m delighted and it’s given me a big lift,” said Liam, a former British super-featherweight champion. “I’m really happy to be working with MTK and I feel like I’ve signed my contract for my professional debut all over again.

“Me and Ryan went to Marbella a few years ago for some training over there and it was a top vibe with good people so we really enjoyed it. They made us feel really welcome and ever since then we’ve known just how great MTK are, and now they’ve grown into a huge brand.

“I’m buzzing to have the opportunity to be fighting regularly again and being in big fights. I’m only 32 and I don’t have any miles on the clock, so I still have plenty left to offer.

“One of the reasons I haven’t fought over the last couple of years was because I didn’t want to go back to square one and have meaningless fights, but now there’s nobody more capable of putting me in big fights than MTK.

“I’d like to thank MTK for putting faith in me and showing belief. I can assure them that they’ll get my full dedication and I’ll be giving my best as always.

Ryan added: “I’m over the moon. I’ve always said that no matter how hard you work in the gym, you need someone on the outside of the ropes working just as hard as you, and now we’re aligned with MTK who are good boxing people.

“I think both myself and Liam have a good five years at the top still left in us, and managed right we know we are capable of anything and can be as successful as we want to be.

“The things MTK can do for you is massive, and with their backing we are going to be able to stay active which is huge. That’s something that hasn’t really happened in mine or Liam’s career before, so that’s a part of the deal which I’m really excited about. You only have to look at some of the boxers that MTK have been able to secure world title shots for to see how good it is to be working with them, and I can’t wait to get back in the ring with them alongside me.”