Valentine's 10: YouTube star takes victory at Valentine's 10K

YouTube star Ben Felton leads from the front of the Valentine's 10K on Sunday. - Credit: Mark Armstrong

YouTube star Ben Felton took victory at the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine’s 10K as the Sportlink Grand Prix 2022 series got underway on Sunday.

Felton (Chelmsford AC) took victory in 32:00 after an exciting finish, which came down to a sprint in the home straight as Callum Bowen-Jones (Newham & Essex Beagles AC) settled for second place in 32:03. City of York AC’s James Tucker, who remained with Felton and Bowen-Jones until the final kilometre, took third place in 32:21.

Ben Felton sprints for home to win the Valentine's 10K. - Credit: Mark Armstrong

Felton has nearly 19,000 subscribers to his channel, Ben Is Running, on YouTube where he regularly updates viewers on his running journey.

North Norfolk Beach Runners’ Charlotte Rose took overall victory in the ladies’ event in a time of 36:26. Alicia Lacey (Norwich Road Runners) posted a new personal best to take second place in 36:43 whilst Lowestoft Road Runners’ Olivia Harrod was third in 37:24.

Charlotte Rose took victory at the Valentine's 10K on Sunday. - Credit: Mark Armstrong

All thoughts now turn to the second race of the Sportlink GP Series at the Wymondham 20M at the start of March.

You can sign up to the race here... https://totalracetiming.co.uk/race/330

More than 750 runners took part in Norfolk Gazelles' Valentine's 10K - Credit: Mark Armstrong

Callum Bowen-Jones took second place at the Valentine's 10K. - Credit: Mark Armstrong



