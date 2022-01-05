King's Lynn youngster reduces mum to tears with contract news

Tyler Knowles left his mum in tears at the news he had signed his first professional deal at King’s Lynn Town.

Knowles is the latest product to come through the KES academy and sign for the Linnets. The 18-year-old and his family are lifelong fans of the club, and when news reached them that the teenager had got a contract at the Walks, she couldn’t contain her emotion.

“My mum is ecstatic – the gaffer rang me up on Friday and spoke to the chairman (about getting a deal). She was in tears – it really is a proud moment for me – it's brilliant.”

Manager Tommy Widdrington has been impressed at how Knowles has adapted to life around the first team and made his debut in the 2-1 win in the FA Trophy over Nantwich Town last month.

Knowles, who has spent the past year or so with the club academy, is delighted to be getting his opportunity with the first team squad.

“It’s a really proud moment for me and I think for the school as well,” he said. “It’s been crazy – I was saying last year that my ambition was to get into the first team and it’s brilliant that I have signed a contract.”

The business model at Lynn includes the development of young players and, on similar lines to neighbours Norwich City, to sell them on at a profit to sustain the club.

Knowles would love to become a first team regular at the Walks before going on to play higher up the football pyramid.

“I’d love to be playing regularly, starting in front of the fans and having a local lad come through would be excellent,” he said. “I’d love to play in the Football League – get a big signing somewhere, that would be unreal. For now, I’m just going to focus on my football here and the long-term goal is to play league football.”

Meanwhile, the Linnets have confirmed their their home fixture against Notts County will take place on Tuesday, January 11 (kick-off 7.45pm).