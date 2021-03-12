Proctor wants to strike gold with King's Lynn Stars

Published: 6:00 AM March 12, 2021

Ty Proctor is back with King’s Lynn – and he’s gunning for his second top-level title.

It was 2009 when Proctor won the league with Wolverhampton in the same team as triple world champion Tai Woffinden and Grand Prix superstar Freddie Lindgren.

Now he wants to add another gold medal, but this time with the Minors and Brady Stars after the club confirmed his return.

He said: “I want to win a league title again in the top flight. It’s been a long time since I last won a league title in 2009 with Wolves.

“We obviously got close a few years ago, but for me it would be mega to have another medal in the Premiership back with King’s Lynn.

“It’s a team where if everything works then we can all improve and we can all up our averages. That’s important in any sort of team building but obviously there are major factors in that to make sure that the progression works together.

“There is work to be done by all of us, but we have all been there before so if we can get back to where we want to be then the team will be really good.”

Club co-promoter Dale Allitt said: "We’ve tried to retain the majority of riders that are able to ride here and that is no different with Ty.

“He was a big part of the team in 2018, whereas 2019 was a bit indifferent for certain reasons, but I think for the average that he is on there’s a lot of improvement in there and I’m sure he will go on to have a good season.

"Ty is very passionate about his racing and what is 100pc sure in my mind is that when everything is right with him then he is a fantastic rider so he’ll drive the team on with his belief.

"Like many of us there are a few things that have changed since we last raced and I think Ty is in a better place now. He is fully fit and there are a lot of things to look forward to from Ty and I think King's Lynn will reap the benefits of that."



