Thurlow Nunn round-up: Stowmarket the big winners as rivals falter in Premier Division

Liam Jackson was on target in Norwich United's 1-1 draw with Whitton. Picture: Archant Archant

Stowmarket moved 16 points clear at the top of the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division as their rivals faltered on Saturday.

Whilst Stowmarket cruised to a 3-0 win over Godmanchester, their three closest challengers in Newmarket Town, Norwich United and Wroxham all dropped points.

Newmarket slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Brantham whilst Wroxham were held to a goalless draw at FC Clacton, ending a 10-match winning streak. Norwich United came from behind to claim a point thanks to Liam Jackson's penalty in a 1-1 draw with Whitton United.

It was an afternoon to forget for Gorleston as they slumped to a 4-0 defeat at Stanway whilst Thetford Town went down to a 1-0 loss at home to Ely City.

Kyle Haylock was on target in Kirkley & Pakefield's 1-1 draw at Haverhill Rovers whilst Swaffham Town lost 3-1 at Mildenhall.

In First Division North Mulbarton Wanderers moved seven points clear at the top of the table thanks to a 5-0 win at bottom-placed Wisbech St Mary. Tom Amis was in fine form to score a hat-trick whilst Dom Doggett and Sam Whiting were also on the scoresheet.

Norwich CBS remain firmly in the promotion picture thanks to a 2-1 win at Cornard United whilst there were goals aplenty as Fakenham hammered Felixstowe & Walton Reserves 8-1 at Clipbush Park. Callum Brain scored a hat-trick with Josh Hazell, Matthew Franks, Harry Exley, Jack Robinson and Ryan Curtis also getting in on the act.

Diss Town lost their fifth game in a row, going down to a 7-0 loss at AFC Sudbury Reserves whilst King's Lynn Town's second string got the better of their Needham Market counterparts in a 4-0 win.

Jordan Attree and Payton Swatman got the goals in Great Yarmouth Town's 2-1 win at home against Framlingham Town whilst Sheringham lost 1-0 against March Town United.