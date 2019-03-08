Thurlow Nunn round-up: Wroxham rescue point but lose ground in title hunt

Wroxham were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Brantham Athletic. Picture: Archant Shirley D Whitlow

Wroxham saw their hopes of chasing down Thurlow Nunn Premier Division leaders Stowmarket suffer a dent as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Brantham Athletic.

But the Yachtsmen may view it as a point gained being as they had to rely on Jeremiah Dasaolu's last minute strike to rescue a draw after Brantham had taken a first half lead through Sean Gunn. Jordan Southgate's side are now 15 points behind Stowmarket, who beat Haverhill Rovers 3-0, but do have three games in hand.

Gorleston were on the wrong end of a nine-goal thriller as they lost 5-4 at home to Godmanchester Rovers thanks to a last minute penalty.

Peter Lambert put the Greens in front in the 19th minute but Rovers hit back to lead thanks to goals from Andre Williams and Josh Dawkin. Joel Watts restored parity in the 36th minute before Gianni Caconne made it 3-2. Connor Ingram netted to once again draw Gorleston level in an all-action first half. A Ross Munro free kick put Godmanchester back in control but back came Gorleston who looked to have secured a point thanks to Eddie Short's 75th minute leveller. But there was drama in the last minute when Michael Hyem was brought down in the penalty area and Munro fired home the winner from the spot.

Sam Carter got the only goal of the game as Swaffham Town claimed a good win at Hadleigh as a Nathan Russell penalty gave Kirkley & Pakefield victory at home against Whitton United.

On Friday evening Thetford claimed their sixth win in eight games to see off Mildenhall 3-2 as Max Melanson hit the winner with a last minute penalty.

In the First Division North Mulbarton Wanderers went top thanks to a 2-0 win at Sudbury courtesy of first half goals from Ben Jones and Ben Thompson.

Downham Town dropped to second as they were hammered 8-2 by Leiston Reserves.

Jordan Attree was at the double in Norwich CBS' 4-1 win over Diss Town whilst Daniel Barraclough and Jamie North were also on the scoresheet. Charlie Webb got the consolation for the Tangerines.

Goals from Ben Boyce and Dan Crosby helped Sheringham to a 2-1 win over Ipswich Wanderers whilst Great Yarmouth went down to a 1-0 loss at home to Debenham LC.

King's Lynn Town Reserves lost 7-1 at Haverhill Borough but on Friday evening Fakenham hit five without reply against Wisbech St Mary at Clipbush Park.