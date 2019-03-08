Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Thurlow Nunn round-up: Wroxham rescue point but lose ground in title hunt

PUBLISHED: 11:30 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 10 November 2019

Wroxham were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Brantham Athletic. Picture: Archant

Wroxham were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Brantham Athletic. Picture: Archant

Shirley D Whitlow

Wroxham saw their hopes of chasing down Thurlow Nunn Premier Division leaders Stowmarket suffer a dent as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Brantham Athletic.

But the Yachtsmen may view it as a point gained being as they had to rely on Jeremiah Dasaolu's last minute strike to rescue a draw after Brantham had taken a first half lead through Sean Gunn. Jordan Southgate's side are now 15 points behind Stowmarket, who beat Haverhill Rovers 3-0, but do have three games in hand.

Gorleston were on the wrong end of a nine-goal thriller as they lost 5-4 at home to Godmanchester Rovers thanks to a last minute penalty.

Peter Lambert put the Greens in front in the 19th minute but Rovers hit back to lead thanks to goals from Andre Williams and Josh Dawkin. Joel Watts restored parity in the 36th minute before Gianni Caconne made it 3-2. Connor Ingram netted to once again draw Gorleston level in an all-action first half. A Ross Munro free kick put Godmanchester back in control but back came Gorleston who looked to have secured a point thanks to Eddie Short's 75th minute leveller. But there was drama in the last minute when Michael Hyem was brought down in the penalty area and Munro fired home the winner from the spot.

Sam Carter got the only goal of the game as Swaffham Town claimed a good win at Hadleigh as a Nathan Russell penalty gave Kirkley & Pakefield victory at home against Whitton United.

You may also want to watch:

On Friday evening Thetford claimed their sixth win in eight games to see off Mildenhall 3-2 as Max Melanson hit the winner with a last minute penalty.

In the First Division North Mulbarton Wanderers went top thanks to a 2-0 win at Sudbury courtesy of first half goals from Ben Jones and Ben Thompson.

Downham Town dropped to second as they were hammered 8-2 by Leiston Reserves.

Jordan Attree was at the double in Norwich CBS' 4-1 win over Diss Town whilst Daniel Barraclough and Jamie North were also on the scoresheet. Charlie Webb got the consolation for the Tangerines.

Goals from Ben Boyce and Dan Crosby helped Sheringham to a 2-1 win over Ipswich Wanderers whilst Great Yarmouth went down to a 1-0 loss at home to Debenham LC.

King's Lynn Town Reserves lost 7-1 at Haverhill Borough but on Friday evening Fakenham hit five without reply against Wisbech St Mary at Clipbush Park.

Most Read

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the crash which shut the A47 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: EAAA

Tearful children miss fireworks after new train breaks down

Passengers boarding a replacement train after a breakdown at Wymondham meant families missed the Big Boom fireworks in Norwich Picture: Darren Holmes

‘I’ll never get over this’: Vegetarian mum bites into chicken in her takeaway curry

Vegetarian Tania Baxter, from Holt, was horrified to find chicken in her curry ordered from Melton Spice in Melton Constable. Picture: Tania Baxter

Crazy golf and cocktail bar to open in Norwich

Savage Golf is set to open in the former home of Giraffe in Norwich Picture: Getty Images.

Most Read

Bridge closed after parts were found to be rotten

The bridge has been closed after it was deemed unsafe by a Norfolk County Council inspector. Picture; Archant

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the crash which shut the A47 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: EAAA

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

World stage beckons again as Liam Walsh beats Maxi Hughes

Liam Walsh and Maxi Hughes, with their corners, after the clash at York Hall Picture: Chris Lakey

Norfolk’s unsolved murders: can you help police crack these cases?

Police are still hoping to find the information that will close the investigations on several unsolved murders. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘Yobs’ in 4x4s wreck infamous Norfolk roundabout

The famous 'chicken roundabout' has been 'destroyed' by an off-road vehicle. Photo: Sharon Cheer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists