Thurlow Nunn Premier early fixtures released

PUBLISHED: 12:32 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 20 August 2020

September fixtures for the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division have been released Picture: Bryan Grint

Norwich Utd and Wroxham both face away trips on the opening day of the new Thurlow Nunn Premier Division season.

The Planters - who were second in the table when the coronavirus pandemic forced the season to be declared null and void – head to Long Melford while Wroxham will be at Mildenhall on Saturday, Sept 5.

Gorleston have a tough trip to Stowmarket, who finished top of the table after going 28 games unbeaten throughout the season, while Swaffham host Brantham Athletic, Thetford travel to Whitton Utd and Kirkley & Pakefield visit Hadleigh United.

FIXTURES

Sat, Sept 5: FC Clacton v Haverhill Rvrs, Godmanchester v Walsham, Hadleigh v Kirkley & Pakefield, Long Melford v Norwich Utd, Mildenhall v Wroxham, Stanway v Ely, Stowmarket v Gorleston, Swaffham v Brantham, Whitton v Thetford, Woodbridge v Newmarket.

Tuesday, Sept 8: Ely v Thetford, FC Clacton v Brantham, Gorleston v Walsham, Haverhill Rvrs v Godmanchester, K&P v Woodbridge, Newmarket v Mildenhall, Norwich Utd v Stowmarket, Swaffham v Wroxham, Whitton v Hadleigh.

Weds, Sept 9: Stanway Rvrs v Long Melford.

Sat, Sept 12 (subject to FA Cup): Ely v Walsham, Mildenhall v Swaffham, Norwich Utd v Woodbridge, Thetford v Stanway.

Tues, Sept 15: Brantham Athletic v Stanway, Hadleigh v Haverhill Rvrs, Mildenhall v Godmanchester, Stowmarket v Long Melford, Wroxham v Gorleston.

Sat, Sept 19: Gorleston v FC Clacton, Haverhill Rvrs v Woodbridge, Stanway v Wroxham, Swaffham v K&P, Thetford v Stowmarket.

Tues, Sept 22 (subject to FA Cup): Brantham v Whitton, Ely v Swaffham, Hadleigh v FC Clacton, Norwich Utd v K&P, Brantham v Whitton, Ely v Swaffham, Hadleigh v FC Clacton, Norwich Utd v K&P.

Weds, Sept 23 (subject to FA Cup): Long Melford v Newmarket, Walsham v Thetford.

Sat, Sept 26: Brantham v Gorleston, Ely v Norwich Utd, FC Clacton v Thetford, K&P v Stanway, Newmarket v Hadleigh, Stowmarket v Godmanchester, Swaffham v Long Melford, Whitton v Haverhill, Woodbridge v Mildenhall, Wroxham v Walsham.

Tues, Sept 29: FC Clacton v Whitton, Gorleston v Norwich Utd, Haverhill v Stanway, Thetford v Mildenhall, Wroxham v K&P.

Weds, Sept 30: Godmanchester v Ely, Walsham v Newmarket, Woodbridge v Stowmarket.

