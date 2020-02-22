Search

Advanced search

Thurlow Nunn round-up: Fowkes hits hat-trick as Norwich United maintain promotion tilt

PUBLISHED: 20:54 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:55 22 February 2020

Liam Jackson was on target in Norwich United's win over Ely City. Picture: Archant

Liam Jackson was on target in Norwich United's win over Ely City. Picture: Archant

Archant

Norwich United maintained their Thurlow Nunn Premier Division promotion assault with a fine 4-1 victory at home to Ely City.

The Planters closed the gap on leaders Stowmarket to 15 points at the top having played one game fewer after the Suffolk side were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Whitton United.

Ben Fowkes netted a hat-trick whilst Liam Jackson scored his 30th of the season in the rout.

Wroxham lost ground on the leaders as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Long Melford - Jerry Desalou getting the goal for the Yachtsmen.

Gorleston endured a day to forget as the bottom-placed Greens were hammered 8-0 at FC Clacton. Kirkley & Pakefield cruised to a 4-0 win over Mildenhall - Cameron Russell bagged a hat-trick and Danny Conroy was also on target and Swaffham Town started life under new manager Danny Tindall with a 2-0 defeat at home to Stanway Rovers.

In the First Division North Sam Whiting was on target for Mulbarton Wanderers but the leaders were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Needham Market Reserves.

You may also want to watch:

Fakenham sit in sixth place after Josh Youngs' brace helped the Ghosts to a 3-0 win at AFC Sudbury Reserves. Ryan Curtis was also on target.

Goals from Tim Cary and Ben Boyce helped Sheringham Town to all three points at home against Diss Town.

Most Read

Firm which trades on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Road completely blocked ‘for some time’ following crash

The B1149 Norwich Road, near Edgefield, towards Holt is blocked following an accident. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Fish and chip shop named one of the best places to eat on a budget in the UK

The Grosvenor Fish Bar has been named one of the best places to eat on a budget in the country by The Times. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Flames rip through holiday home as man and four dogs escape

David Wixey (right, in blue coat) looks on as firefighters work to dampen down flames at his West Runton home. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Enough is enough’ - town’s fight against motorcyclists damaging its precious forest

Chairman of Safter Thetford Action Group (STAG), Mac MacDonald, has been talking with residents who have been affected by motorbikes riding through the town and Thetford Forest. Photo: Emily Thomson

Firm which trades on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Closure of post office would be ‘body blow’ to community, councillor claims

City councillor Sally Button encouraging people to sign a petition to see Bowthorpe post office saved. Photo: Sally Button

Fish and chip shop named one of the best places to eat on a budget in the UK

The Grosvenor Fish Bar has been named one of the best places to eat on a budget in the country by The Times. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Thousands turn out for Viking Festival finale

Flame torch-wielding warriors on the march at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Drive 24