Thurlow Nunn round-up: Fowkes hits hat-trick as Norwich United maintain promotion tilt

Norwich United maintained their Thurlow Nunn Premier Division promotion assault with a fine 4-1 victory at home to Ely City.

The Planters closed the gap on leaders Stowmarket to 15 points at the top having played one game fewer after the Suffolk side were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Whitton United.

Ben Fowkes netted a hat-trick whilst Liam Jackson scored his 30th of the season in the rout.

Wroxham lost ground on the leaders as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Long Melford - Jerry Desalou getting the goal for the Yachtsmen.

Gorleston endured a day to forget as the bottom-placed Greens were hammered 8-0 at FC Clacton. Kirkley & Pakefield cruised to a 4-0 win over Mildenhall - Cameron Russell bagged a hat-trick and Danny Conroy was also on target and Swaffham Town started life under new manager Danny Tindall with a 2-0 defeat at home to Stanway Rovers.

In the First Division North Sam Whiting was on target for Mulbarton Wanderers but the leaders were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Needham Market Reserves.

Fakenham sit in sixth place after Josh Youngs' brace helped the Ghosts to a 3-0 win at AFC Sudbury Reserves. Ryan Curtis was also on target.

Goals from Tim Cary and Ben Boyce helped Sheringham Town to all three points at home against Diss Town.