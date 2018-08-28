Ross produces fine performance in Taverham derby battle

averham B, who beat Taverham C 8-2 in Division One. From left, Eric Melvin, Danny Atkins and Lewis Ross Picture: James Ashworth Archant

Taverham B met Taverham C in a much-anticipated derby clash in Division One of the Norwich and District Table Tennis League.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Due to injury problems, the B team drafted in youngster Lewis Ross from the division below for his first game at this level.

From the start Ross showed exceptional composure and tactical awareness, fighting to two five-set victories with controlled, decisive play. The C’s Geoff Cook produced a timely flurry of attacking shots to ensure Ross didn’t run away with the match, but with Danny Atkins’ brace and Eric Melvin’s maximum the Bs emerged worthy 8-2 winners.

Dynamic Rams A picked up their first win of the season in Premier A, defeating Originals A 6-4 to take them out of the relegation zone. Originals managed to field only two players, which didn’t help their cause, but Aaron Marche’s player-of-the-match performance nearly led Originals to victory, despite conceding three games. The Rams were glad to take home the points, but will count themselves lucky Originals’ third player was unavailable.

Wensum D faced Wensum E Premier B, with the high-flying Ds taking a decisive 9-1 victory.

The young E side fought hard all night, losing out in a few five-setters, Ed Horton finally got over the line against Dan Taylor to save the whitewash for the Es. The Ds Ian Brown was player of the match for his comfortable maximum.

Foxwood J move themselves into second place in Division 2A with an impressive 10-0 win over NCC D.

Adrian Land currently sits top of the averages, and won another assured maximum without dropping a set. NCC won only four sets all night, but Charles Taverner came closest for them, losing out in five sets to Foxwood’s Peter Cooper.

A great match between Ex-Choristers and Wensum I in Division 2B ended in a 5-5 draw. Choristers enjoyed a great start, storming into a 5-3 lead with an impressive maximum from Peter Crafer, but Wensum’s Doug Ratcliffe won the last singles before teaming up with George Sangarde to take the doubles and earn his team a share of the points.