National Club Championship Final: Nantwich v Swardeston at Lord's

A job well done. Swardeston players enjoy their semi-final win over Ealing Picture: TONY BAILEY Archant

Follow live updates of the National Club Championship Final as Swardeston play Nantwich at the Home of Cricket, Lord's, hoping to their hands on some precious silverware.

Nantwich defeated Ormskirk in the semi-final, whilst Swardeston saw off Ealing to book their place at the Home of Cricket. Nantwich elected to field after winning the toss with supporters hoping this was the day that the trophy would be returning to Nofolk.

TEAMS

NANTWICH CRICKET CLUB

Steve Rimmer, Henry Dobson, Luke Robinson, Ryan Brown, Ray Doyle (C), Ben Johnston, Rob Cook-Sievewright (WK), Phil Stockton, Olly Griffiths, Mitchell Spencer, James Warrington, Scott Wardley (12th man)

SWARDESTON CRICKET CLUB

Jordan Taylor, Callum Taylor, Stephen Gray (WK), Joe Gatting (Capt), Peter Lambert, Lewis Denmark, Alfie Cooper, Richard Sims, Matthew Taylor, Mark Thomas, Tom Oxley, Toby Duncan (12th man)