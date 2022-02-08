Steed to headline Norwich fight night

Joe Steed will head a Norwich fight night bill for the first time next month as he targets a 2022 title bid.

The 23-year-old defends a 100pc winning record after eight outings as trainer Graham Everett plots a route to a Southern Area challenge, most likely at light-middleweight or middleweight.

Steed, Dereham’s exciting Emma Dolan, Great Yarmouth’s Mikie Webber-Kane, Frankie Davey, from Ipswich, and guest fighter Rylan Charlton will all appear at The Halls in Norwich on Friday, March 11.

“Joe is doing really well and is improving a lot,” said Everett. “He is working like a proper full-time professional boxer so I am really happy with Joe and he is only a couple of fights from getting into the title picture. He is sparring well, he is boxing well and he is doing well with everything.

“Southern Area is where we would like to move, maybe a final eliminator or a Southern Area shot – that is what we will be looking for towards the end of the year. As long as we keep injury free and keep moving.

“It can come out of thin air one of these title fights - if it is a fight I think we can win we are in, but we want to get Joe in there somewhere - if it doesn’t come it doesn’t come. If he has to have three or four six- to eight-rounders I don’t mind, but if the right fight comes we will take it.”

The intriguing inclusion on the show is Charlton, part of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom team who is hoping to get back on track after successive defeats.

“Rylan is a massively exciting fighter with a good fan base so it is good to have him on the show,” added Everett. “He hasn’t boxed there and obviously he needs to rebuild himself and he is now finding that out and coming back and boxing on a local show will give him that opportunity to get back with a win or two and move on.

“These local shows are so vital for people and it is fantastic that the people of Norwich and surrounding areas get out and support.”