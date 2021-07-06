Stars boss leaves after dismal run continues

Published: 3:49 PM July 6, 2021 Updated: 4:23 PM July 6, 2021

King's Lynn have confirmed manager Peter Schroeck has stood down from his role by mutual consent.

Following the latest home defeat by Ipswich on Monday, club owner Keith Chapman and Schroeck agreed it was best to go in a different direction.

Said Chapman: “I don’t like difficult conversations, particularly with people I have a lot of time for, but we felt the time was right to move in a different direction.

“Some of the riders also need to take a long look at themselves because they haven’t delivered for whatever reason.

“Once again I must emphasise how much we appreciate the loyal support of the fans and sponsors at such a tough time for the club.”

Schroeck himself added: “My respect for Buster (Chapman) will always be there, I’m just sad and disappointed it has come to this.

“As a manager in speedway you can only work with the tools you are given and some of the riders just haven’t been good enough.

“Whoever they turn to for the managerial role going forward I’d like to wish them well and hope they can get a tune out of this team.

“King’s Lynn is a great club and I’ll still be coming along with young Sam Hagon and I am also good friends with my fellow countryman Erik Riss.”

The Minors and Brady Stars will have an interim manager in place for their trip to Sheffield next Thursday before returning to the Adrian Flux Arena on Thursday, July 22 against Belle Vue.



