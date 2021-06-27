News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Yarmouth athlete seals place at Tokyo Olympics

Mark Armstrong

Published: 4:36 PM June 27, 2021   
Great Britain's Sophie McKinna reacts in the women's shot put final during day three of the Muller British Athletics Championships

Sophie McKinna is on her way to Tokyo next month. - Credit: PA

Great Yarmouth shot putter Sophie McKinna sealed her place at the Tokyo Olympics next month with victory at the British Athletics Championships in Manchester. 

The 26-year-old Great Yarmouth & District AC athlete won the event with a season’s best throw of 18.28. 

McKinna’s fine effort came at the fourth attempt, putting her well clear of the rest of the field with Amelia Strickler (Thames) and Adele Nicoll (Birchfield) second and third with throws of 17.16m and 16.20m respectively. 

McKinna, who continued her training in her back garden during lockdown last year, couldn’t hide her delight as she looks to follow on from her success of making the World Championships final in Doha in 2019. 

Great Britain's Sophie McKinna in the women's shot put final during day three of the Muller British Athletics Championships

Sophie McKinna took victory at the British Athletics Championships with a throw of 18.28m - Credit: PA

McKinna needed to finish in the top two to ensure her selection for Japan. 

She tweeted: “Ever heard of the Olympics?….. I’m going!! Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, there are too many to name. Mike, Judy, Grandad and Alex have been instrumental in all of this. I can’t thank everyone enough for the messages.” 

