Yarmouth athlete seals place at Tokyo Olympics
- Credit: PA
Great Yarmouth shot putter Sophie McKinna sealed her place at the Tokyo Olympics next month with victory at the British Athletics Championships in Manchester.
The 26-year-old Great Yarmouth & District AC athlete won the event with a season’s best throw of 18.28.
McKinna’s fine effort came at the fourth attempt, putting her well clear of the rest of the field with Amelia Strickler (Thames) and Adele Nicoll (Birchfield) second and third with throws of 17.16m and 16.20m respectively.
McKinna, who continued her training in her back garden during lockdown last year, couldn’t hide her delight as she looks to follow on from her success of making the World Championships final in Doha in 2019.
McKinna needed to finish in the top two to ensure her selection for Japan.
She tweeted: “Ever heard of the Olympics?….. I’m going!! Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, there are too many to name. Mike, Judy, Grandad and Alex have been instrumental in all of this. I can’t thank everyone enough for the messages.”
