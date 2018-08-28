Search

Good turnout for Snowflake on Boxing Day

PUBLISHED: 12:33 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:33 27 December 2018

Action from Snowflake SC Picture: Ian Ayres

Action from Snowflake SC Picture: Ian Ayres

Boxing Day sailing at Snowflake SC was an unexpected triumph.

Action from Snowflake SC Picture: Ian Ayres

Early arrivals looked at the limp flags and wondered if anything would move without a motor, but fromkthe start the sailing was good for a high turnout.

The first races for Yeoman and Allcomers were combined by scoring wizard Paddy Wildman to award the Boxing Day Fork and Spoon. Toby Pearce in Laser 201707 won this first event for the Fork and Spoon; second was Paul Barker in Yeoman Brandy Bottle and third Marty Thompson in Yeoman Crystal.

Racing officer of the day Roger Hannant retained a fast short course for the second races that were also combined to award the Arthur Mann Trophy and the KGFS Pennant. Eight Yeoman, a Topper, a Fireball a Splash and seven Lasers took off. Pearce also won the salver, second was Ellie Edwards in Splash 2040 and third Chris Haslam in Laser Perdey. Rose Ling was awarded a special prize by the race officers for persistence and determination.

