Norwich sprinter Serena bags double in Bucharest

PUBLISHED: 16:58 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 16 August 2019

Serena Grace notched a double in Bucharest Picture: Harrod Sport

Serena Grace notched a double in Bucharest Picture: Harrod Sport

Harrod Sport

Serena Grace - a student at Notre Dame High School and a member of the City of Norwich club - notched an excellent double in the FISEC (European Catholic Students) games in Romania.

After winning her heat of the 100m in 12.38 seconds she went on to win the final in Bucharest.

And she repeated the feat in the 200m, winning her heat and then taking first place in the final in a time of 25.45 seconds.

City of Norwich AC finished fourth in the Eastern Young Athletes League in an event won by the Essex club, Havering. There were 25 clubs in the event and it was the team performance by the club for a number of years. The club also won the East Anglian League title ahead of arch-rivals Ipswich.

City of Norwich seniors make the journey to Gillingham this weekend for the final event of the Southern Athletics League. The team will be weakened due to absences because of the holiday period.

Sophie McKinna, from Great Yarmouth, will be throwing at the UK trials in Birmingham next weekend. The shot putter, Great Britain's number one thrower, already has the qualifying distance for the world championships in Doha in September.

