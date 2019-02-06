Sailing round-up: Regatta racers greeted by icy conditions at Rollesby

Search

06 February, 2019 - 11:04
Action from Rollesby Broad Picture: Ian Ayres

Action from Rollesby Broad Picture: Ian Ayres

Archant

Rollesby Broad SC

Action from Norwich Frostbite SC Picture: Gill PavittAction from Norwich Frostbite SC Picture: Gill Pavitt

Ice was cracked off of covers and decks for Rollesby’s Frostbite Regatta.

Unusually, only two Wayfarers joined the 18 mixed single-handers, so it was decided to run the racing as all-in, rather than in separate fleets.

Phil Highfield (Streaker) and Ian Ayres (Solo) took the furthest left and right routes up the initial beat before rounding the first mark overlapped, with Mike McNamara (Harrier) in closest pursuit. McNamara rolled over the two slower boats on the first reach and rapidly built a lead. Dave Houghton and Jon Symonds (Wayfarer) recovered well from having been a long way over at the start, dragging David Frary in his Finn up to the top group with them. On the last lap some large gaps opened with McNamara taking a 15-second handicap win from Ayres, compared to the three-minute gap back Highfield and Frary who almost dead-heated in third and fourth.

A change of wind direction and course saw Steve Leigh (Solo) with an almost perfect start, but he and Ayres were quickly sandwiched by McNamara and Frary and by the time they could take remedial action were back in the pack led by Daniel Bull and James Letts in their Lasers.

Dinghies action from Waveney & Oulton Broad Yacht Club Picture: Chris Jordan

Highfield had taken full advantage of the bunching behind to sail along the bank and lead round the first two marks. The wind increased as the race progressed benefiting the faster craft and McNamara took another narrow win, this time with Frary second and Houghton third.

A slightly reduced but still substantial fleet of 13 took to the water after lunch; a pack finished within 25 seconds on handicap. McNamara rightly led on the water, but a better spinnaker course gave the win to Houghton. Highfield and Ayres had a bit of an epic cat and mouse race with Ayres close enough behind on the water to just take second place on handicap and for the day overall.

Norwich Frostbite

Dinghies action from Waveney & Oulton Broad Yacht Club Picture: Chris Jordan

A dozen Norfolk Dinghies started the first race in a light and variable west-south west wind and with such a crowded start line Sam Woodcock was pushed over the line and, having to go back, never recovered. Danny Tyrrell sailing Twinkle and crewed by Bruce Thompson made the best start and led for most of the first lap, but was overtaken first by Kevin Edwards in Minnie, crewed by Ellie Edwards, and then by David Mackley in Lucifer beyond repair, crewed by Linda Allen. Having set a

three-lap race, such were the conditions the race officer shortened the course to two laps and Edwards finished in 47 minutes followed by Mackley and Tyrrell within the next three minutes. The last boat took over an hour to complete the course. On adjusting for personal handicaps, Tyrrell was first, Edwards second and third was Mike Lees sailing Wee Simby, crewed by Jean Board.

The second race saw 13 Norfolks starting in even lighter wind conditions. Kevin Edwards made the best start followed closely by his father Derek sailing Rum’un, crewed by Pippa Edwards. They finished in that order followed in third by George Curtis sailing Penelope Jane and crewed by Glen Curtis over the one and a half lap course shortened from two set at the start. On corrected time the positions remained the same, somewhat of a triumph for the Edwards family.

In the junior race there were just three competitors. George Curtis in Penelope Jane led for the first lap before being overtaken by Sam Archer in Kelpie, crewed by Sam Woodcock. Third was Tom Filshie in Twinkle, crewed by Danny Tyrrell.

Action from Snowflakes SC Picture: Tim Wildman

Waveney & Oulton Broad

Bryan and Jenny Riley in Brimstone were dominant in the nine-boat Squib fleet, winning both their races. Dave Gentry and Jackie Soards in Paramour beat Simon Marfleet and Stef Oosthuyen in Firebird to second in race one but their positions were reversed in race two.

In the 10-boat dinghy fleet, Richard Fryer led the way in his RS300 rather than his RS400. On corrected time Veronica Falat (Streaker) won both races but by only two seconds ahead of Steve Harvey’s Comet in race two.

Action from Snowflakes SC Picture: Tim Wildman

Norwich Snowflakes

Nine Yeomans came to the start line with the wind providing a beat all the way to the broads entrance, with a loop in the course to make the most of the better breeze around the corner from the club. Positions were constantly changing with leads being gained upwind but the fleet closing back up with a run against the tide to the finish. Last minute spinnaker drops outside the club keeping the spectators entertained.

The dinghy races were both won by Ian Tims. The conditions provided an excellent day to perfect the roll tacks.

Action from Snowflakes SC Picture: Tim Wildman

Action from Snowflakes SC Picture: Tim Wildman

Action from Snowflakes SC Picture: Tim Wildman

