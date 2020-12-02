Norfolk's Ryan Walsh misses out in Golden Contract final

Published: 11:59 PM December 2, 2020

Norfolk boxer Ryan Walsh's golden dream came to an end in a tense affair against Jazza Dickens.

Their Golden Contract lightweight final went the full 10-round distance, but it was the man from Liverpool who took it on the three judges' scorecards.

Walsh opened by matching Dickens' southpaw stance in a tight opening round, and there was little to separate them on the second either. Dickens was using his jab, but Walsh prides himself on his defensive work and was able to keep out of trouble.

It was always going to be a fight or tight margins, and so it proved. Walsh landed a lovely body shot in the final minute of the fourth, but Dickens finished the fifth with a snapping right hand to Walsh's head.

Walsh looked less than impressed by a punch to the back of his head as he wrestled Dickens to the canvas in the sixth, while Walsh staggered Dickens momentarily with a right hook in a good seventh round for the Norfolk fighter.

There was little in it as the two men stepped forward for the final round, and while Walsh edged the 10th, the judges scored it 98-93, 97-95, 96-94 in Dickens' favour.



