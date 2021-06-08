Intrepid runners rally to break endurance world record

Published: 5:16 PM June 8, 2021

John Stocker (right) and Matt Blackburn have broken an endurance running world record at Knettishall Heath - Credit: Challenge Running Ltd

A pair of intrepid runners have pushed themselves beyond the limit of human performance to simultaneously break a coveted endurance world record

John Stocker and Matt Blackburn achieved the Herculean feat during an event at Knettishall Heath, on the Suffolk-Norfolk border.

John Stocker broke an endurance running world record at Knettishall Heath - Credit: Challenge Running Ltd

They had begun competing at lunchtime on Saturday (June 5) in the Suffolk edition of Back Yard Ultra, which challenges participants to repeatedly run a 4.167-mile trail route.

Those taking part have one hour to complete each loop and must be back in time to start the next - or they are knocked out.

Matt Blackburn broke an endurance running world record at Knettishall Heath - Credit: Challenge Running Ltd

The race continues until only one person is left competing.

You may also want to watch:

As of Monday afternoon, Mr Stocker and Mr Blackburn had been going head-to-head for 76 hours. The previous record of 75 hours was set in Belgium last year.

John Stocker broke an endurance running world record at Knettishall Heath - Credit: Challenge Running Ltd

There will not be an official winner of the event until one of the two fails to complete a solo lap within the hour.

Matt Blackburn broke an endurance running world record at Knettishall Heath - Credit: Challenge Running Ltd

John Stocker (left) and Matt Blackburn have broken an endurance running world record at Knettishall Heath - Credit: Challenge Running Ltd

More than 50 people entered Suffolk Back Yard Ultra at Knettishall Heath - Credit: Challenge Running Ltd

The runners have had to continue overnight at Knettishall Heath - Credit: Challenge Running Ltd



