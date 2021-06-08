News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Intrepid runners rally to break endurance world record

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:16 PM June 8, 2021   
John Stocker (right) and Matt Blackburn have broken an endurance running world record at Knettishall Heath

A pair of intrepid runners have pushed themselves beyond the limit of human performance to simultaneously break a coveted endurance world record

John Stocker and Matt Blackburn achieved the Herculean feat during an event at Knettishall Heath, on the Suffolk-Norfolk border. 

John Stocker broke an endurance running world record at Knettishall Heath

They had begun competing at lunchtime on Saturday (June 5) in the Suffolk edition of Back Yard Ultra, which challenges participants to repeatedly run a 4.167-mile trail route.

Those taking part have one hour to complete each loop and must be back in time to start the next - or they are knocked out.

Matt Blackburn broke an endurance running world record at Knettishall Heath

The race continues until only one person is left competing.

As of Monday afternoon, Mr Stocker and Mr Blackburn had been going head-to-head for 76 hours. The previous record of 75 hours was set in Belgium last year. 

John Stocker broke an endurance running world record at Knettishall Heath

There will not be an official winner of the event until one of the two fails to complete a solo lap within the hour. 

Matt Blackburn broke an endurance running world record at Knettishall Heath

John Stocker (left) and Matt Blackburn have broken an endurance running world record at Knettishall Heath

More than 50 people entered Suffolk Back Yard Ultra at Knettishall Heath

The runners have had to continue overnight at Knettishall Heath

