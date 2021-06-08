Intrepid runners rally to break endurance world record
A pair of intrepid runners have pushed themselves beyond the limit of human performance to simultaneously break a coveted endurance world record
John Stocker and Matt Blackburn achieved the Herculean feat during an event at Knettishall Heath, on the Suffolk-Norfolk border.
They had begun competing at lunchtime on Saturday (June 5) in the Suffolk edition of Back Yard Ultra, which challenges participants to repeatedly run a 4.167-mile trail route.
Those taking part have one hour to complete each loop and must be back in time to start the next - or they are knocked out.
The race continues until only one person is left competing.
As of Monday afternoon, Mr Stocker and Mr Blackburn had been going head-to-head for 76 hours. The previous record of 75 hours was set in Belgium last year.
There will not be an official winner of the event until one of the two fails to complete a solo lap within the hour.
