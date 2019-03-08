Royal Norwich youngster Kieran's first hole in one is an albatross!

Royal Norwich's Kieran Myatt at the scene of his memorable hole-in-one Picture: FAMILY Archant

Recording your first hole-in-one is always a special moment - but youngster Kieran Myatt had an extra reason to celebrate after achieving the feat on his home course of Royal Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roger Finney (left) and Mark Allen proved to be a good partnership Picture: EAST PGA Roger Finney (left) and Mark Allen proved to be a good partnership Picture: EAST PGA

That's because the 16-year-old's magic moment came on a par four hole, meaning his shot to remember was also that most rare of golfing birds, an albatross.

"It was real thrill, that's for sure," said the Hellesdon High School pupil, who was playing a social game with a couple of friends. "I had never had a hole in one before and to get it like that made it extra special."

Kieran's round took a dramatic turn at the 326 yard 10th hole, which was added to the lay-out a few years back to enable play to continue while work started on a housing development on the course.

"I took my driver out and caught it nicely and remember saying to my playing partners 'That could be close'. You can't see the green from the tee so I had to wait and see if I was right.

Pictured from left to right at the Norfolk Junior Championships are Mason Bernstein, Ben Willis, president Chris Taylor, Charlie Woodward and Charlie Green Picture: NCGU Pictured from left to right at the Norfolk Junior Championships are Mason Bernstein, Ben Willis, president Chris Taylor, Charlie Woodward and Charlie Green Picture: NCGU

"When we got down there we couldn't see the ball and it occured to me that it could be in the hole. I had a look and there it was!

"It was a great moment and now I hope I can build on it. My handicap is five at the moment and I obviously I would like to get it lower than that."

Kieran is a member of the Royal Norwich Scholarship, coached by professional Neil Lythgoe, and also plays for Norfolk Under-18 team.

The traditional Royal Norwich lay-out, soon to be replaced by a redesigned multi million course at Weston Park, has a history of holes-in-one on par fours.

Back in 1971, at the Martini International tournament, John Hudson from Essex achieved the feat at the 311 yard 12th, immediately after acing the 195 yard par three 11th. He is believed to be the only player to have ever recorded successive holes-in-one in professional tournament.

Staysure Trophy

Former county cricketer Roger Finney was back on the national sporting stage this week representing Eaton Golf Club in the final of the Staysure Trophy.

You may also want to watch:

Finney, 58, who made more than 200 appearances for Derbyshire in the 1980s before moving to Norfolk, partnered professional Mark Allen at the London Golf Club in Kent.

They were up against pairs from seven other clubs in the culmination of a competition that attracted more than 300 entries from across the country and finished sixth after picking up 36 Stableford points on the first day and 38 on the second.

The Norfolk duo were eight points adrift of winners Stephen Bennett and Martin Quickfall of Waltham Windmill Golf Club - and just four points off second place.

The tournament carried a £30,000 prize fund and Allen came away with £1,375

Finney, a six-handicapper, and Allen booked their place in the final by winnning the PGA East regional qualifier at Orsett Golf Club, Essex.

Ben's junior title

Swaffham youngster Ben Willis completed an impressive double at the Norfolk Junior Boys' Championship at Richmond Park.

Willis came through a challenging 36 hole event played in extremely hot conditions to defend his Under-18 title, with a 150 total good enough to retain the Frank Brett Cup.

Ben Terry (Barnham Broom) was runner-up two shots further back followed by the Under 18 Handicap Roper Cup winner Charlie Woodward (Barnham Broom). His net total of 138 was six better than Alex Blake of Royal Norwich.

Mason Bernstein (King's Lynn) won the Under-16 Cracknell Shield with a total of 159, one ahead of Jacob Jeary (Sprowston Manor). Charlie Green (Bawburgh) won the Under 16 Handicap Clarke Cup with a score of 141 from Daniel Leggett of Royal Norwich (143).

Fowler Trophy

Dereham pair Maisie Farrelly and Immy Leeder teamed up at Richmond Park to win the Fowler Trophy, an 18 hole greensomes stableford tournament for juniors.

Their total of 42 points left them three clear of runners-up Lilia Copeman and Mary Tuddenham of Bawburgh.

The NLCGA competition also included a nine hole competition which was won by Charlotte Abbs and Sharon Spooner of Royal Norwich with 19 points.