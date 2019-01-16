It’s all about the Solo at Rollesby Broad

A bit of a blow for Ian Ayres and Tamsin Hghfield at Rollesby Broad Picture: Stuart Highfield Archant

After a short delay for some deliberation, a small fleet of seven boats set out for the one and only race in definitely top end racing conditions at Rollesby Broad.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A lighter momenrt for Tamsin Highfield and Matt Boreham at Rollesby Broad Picture: Stuart Highfield A lighter momenrt for Tamsin Highfield and Matt Boreham at Rollesby Broad Picture: Stuart Highfield

Several competitors began racing five minutes early, with only two starting at the proper time. Race Officer Chris Mann abandoned for a proper restart. With a wipe-out squall taking out the entire four-strong Laser contingent in the last minute before the restart none of them made it to the windward mark.

Ian Ayres (Solo) and Tamsin Highfield (Streaker) in mid-beat had to duck Matt Boreham (Solo) who had taken the opposite route. Ayres reached the windward mark a couple of boat lengths in front. Highfield tried to pinch the mark and on a lighter day would probably not have got rolled in to windward as the wind backed on her. Boreham took avoidance action and the race looked decided. Ayres extended away but Boreham’s ‘wet moment’ allowed Highfield to catch up before her second capsize left her in third.