He’s back! Robert Lambert to lead King’s Lynn Stars in 2019

Robert Lambert is returning to King's Lynn Stars for the 2019 season Picture: Taylor Lanning 2018 Action Plus

Robert Lambert will be back racing as skipper of King’s Lynn Stars next season.

The British champion and World Pairs silver medallist is the first name on the Stars team sheet for 2019 as they look to go one better than last season when they finished runners-up in the Premiership Grand Final.

It’s a fine start to their team announcements as they prepare for the new campaign which is likely to start in April with regular Monday night racing.

Norfolk born and bred Lambert, who also races regularly in Poland and Germany, is delighted to be back at the Adrian Flux Arena.

“King’s Lynn is my local club and after the season we had I always wanted to come back,” he said. “We had a great team spirit and Dale Allitt did a great job as manager for us. We’re already in training for next season and we are obviously looking to go one better than last season after finishing runners-up.

“It’s a good club and we had some good times this season which we need to build on and I believe we can do that. There’s so much to look forward to for the team and on an individual basis I’m really looking forward to a big year ahead.

“I want to thank all my sponsors, team members, family and fans for all their support. Sponsorship is a vital part of professional sport and I want all my sponsors to know how much I appreciate and value their support. I will continue to do my very best in 2019 to push their brand forward by being successful once again.”

Stars team boss Dale Allitt said: “It goes without saying that Robert is an integral part of our club. He’s been with us in some capacity since 2013 and I’m sure everyone was as delighted as I was to see the huge progression he made throughout 2018.

“He became British champion, he won the British Under-21 title again and he performed terrifically well in Speedway of Nations as well as the World and European Under-21s and the Speedway European Championships.

“So that tells you just how he stepped things up to another level this year and for King’s Lynn he was exceptional.

“He finished second only to Jason Doyle in the league averages and that really is some achievement when you look at the standard and quality of heat-leaders in the top flight.

“He was a real leader both on and off track and he really is someone who inspires everyone around him.

“Robert’s career is only going in one direction and 2019 should be another really big year for him.

“We’re delighted to have him back at King’s Lynn, we’re delighted to have him back as No.1 and captain and we’re sure this is one of the signings supporters were desperate to see confirmed first.”