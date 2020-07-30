Search

King’s Lynn’s Robert Lambert is crowned European champion

PUBLISHED: 10:13 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 30 July 2020

King’s Lynn ace Robert Lambert was crowned Speedway Euro Champion on a memorable night in Poland.

Robert Lambert showing the style which earned him victory in the European Championship in Poland Picture: Ian BurtRobert Lambert showing the style which earned him victory in the European Championship in Poland Picture: Ian Burt

The Stars favourite clinched the series at Torun by winning the fifth and final round, and in the process booked an automatic place in next year’s Grand Prix.

He extended his two-point lead over rival Leon Madsen when he triumphed over the Dane in heat one, but Madsen remained in touch throughout to ramp up the tension going into the closing stages.

Both riders qualified for the meeting final in which Lambert needed, at worst, to finish one place behind Madsen – but he made a fast start from gate two to win the race and end the competition three points clear.

Lambert said: “It’s such an incredible feeling. A lot of work has gone in to getting into this position, and it was a hard meeting all the way through.

“It was close between the both of us, but it was just that last race. All I needed to do was focus on the start and get out, and I managed to do that and get the beautiful trophy.

“I’m honoured to be European champion, I’m so happy about it and maybe a bit later the feelings will sink in a bit deeper.

“Thanks to everyone who’s been helping me and supporting me throughout, and I hope I’m making the British fans very happy because they’ve got no speedway to go and watch at the moment.”

Lambert admitted that victory had gone some way to making up for a tough 2019 campaign.

He finished 15th in the World Championship during his first year as a Grand Prix regular, dropped out of the series this season but rides in Poland for ROW Rybnik, where he has been a star performer in a struggling team.

“This is amazing,” he said. “I have come an extremely long way to get to this place. It’s a really amazing feeling, especially after last season which was really bad for me. Before the final, I knew I had to win, I didn’t think about getting second or third place. Certainly it is one of the most beautiful days in my life.”

Russian Grigory Laguta was third overall, with the last two places for next year’s SEC being taken by 2019 champion Mikkel Michelsen and Polish youngster Bartosz Smektala.

