Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Ringland Half: Michael Eccles leads from the front at Ringland as Marie French retains ladies' crown

PUBLISHED: 18:16 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:16 01 March 2020

Ringland Half Marathon at Roarr Dinosaur Park, Lenwade 1st Michael Eccles, 2nd Dominic Blake and 3rd James Johnson Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Ringland Half Marathon at Roarr Dinosaur Park, Lenwade 1st Michael Eccles, 2nd Dominic Blake and 3rd James Johnson Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Bure Valley Harriers' Michael Eccles continued his excellent start to the year with victory at the Ringland Half Marathon.

Action from the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM PhotographyAction from the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM Photography

The 39-year-old followed up his win at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships with a fine performance at the Norwich Road Runners event, coming home in a time of 1:12:24. Last year's winner Dom Blake (Reepham Runners) took second spot in 1:14:42 ahead of James Johnson (Norwich Road Runners) in 1:17:13.

"It was a good run and I really enjoyed the course," said Eccles. "I think it skirts the hills quite nicely - the wind was quite strong up the steep hill in the middle, which was quite tiring, and for the last two miles, but it was a good run and I'm pleased with the win.

"It was me, Dom and James (Johnson) for the first couple of miles but then in these long races you get into a bit of a rhythm and then I managed to open up a bit of a gap and from the two or three-mile marker I was on my own, but I like that.

"If you're in the lead on your own then I find that you can relax. I find it more frustrating being behind and chasing but that's just how I am."

Action from the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM PhotographyAction from the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM Photography

Eccles now turns his attention to representing Norfolk at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships in Loughborough next weekend before targeting a strong performance at the City of Norwich Half Marathon next month.

The cricket season then comes into play for Eccles, who admits he may have to target some of the midweek races as a result.

"I'll still do the races, especially the midweek ones, because I don't feel so tired for them," he added. "I'll do the Wroxham 5K Series but to be honest I'm better at these sorts of distances, 5K is a bit sharp for me these days!

"Some of these younger lads are a bit quick for me over 5K! I'll do all the events - there's no shame in getting out there and losing. I'll just do the races and the cricket as best as I can."

Action from the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM PhotographyAction from the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM Photography

Eccles decided against taking up a place at the London Marathon as he does his best to steer clear of injury.

"I keep getting a lot of niggles - I've had quite a few since the Norfolk Cross Country Champs," he said. "I keep having to have two or three days off then I train and then it will be something else.

"You don't make as much progress as you'd like when it's like that. I'm not running as well as I was then but I'm still doing quite decent.

"It's why I didn't enter the (London) Marathon. I thought if I'm getting niggles now - do I really want to up the miles and break down again?"

Action from the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM PhotographyAction from the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM Photography

Meanwhile, Marie French retained the ladies' overall race title at the Ringland Half Marathon. After winning last year's event in 1:24:27, she went 13 seconds quicker this year. French (unaffiliated) finished ahead of Leanne Finch (1:24:49) in second and Amy Beck (Norwich Road Runners) in third (1:25:05).

"It went really well - I had to run a few sections by myself but it's nice that there is a lot of support out on the course," said French. "It's really well marshalled and the stations are really good.

"I wanted to come back again this year because I enjoyed it so much before despite the weather! We got sunshine today, albeit windy."

French admitted she is keeping her plans for this year as fluid as she can.

Action from the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM PhotographyAction from the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM Photography

"I'm not really training for anything, I just love running," added French, from King's Lynn. "I find it's great for my physical and mental health. I just get such a buzz from it so I just do my own thing now."

Action from the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM PhotographyAction from the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM Photography

Darren Honour in action at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM PhotographyDarren Honour in action at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM Photography

Andrew Lane in action at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM PhotographyAndrew Lane in action at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM Photography

Chris Bullock in action at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM PhotographyChris Bullock in action at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM Photography

Amy Beck on her way to third place at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM PhotographyAmy Beck on her way to third place at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM Photography

Marie French on her way to winning the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM PhotographyMarie French on her way to winning the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM Photography

Sharon Hurren in action at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM PhotographySharon Hurren in action at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM Photography

Action from the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM PhotographyAction from the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM Photography

Neil Adams in action at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM PhotographyNeil Adams in action at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM Photography

Jasmin Honour in action at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM PhotographyJasmin Honour in action at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM Photography

Michael Eccles on his way to victory at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM PhotographyMichael Eccles on his way to victory at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM Photography

Action from the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM PhotographyAction from the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM Photography

Action from the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM PhotographyAction from the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM Photography

Jack Noble in action at the RIngland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM PhotographyJack Noble in action at the RIngland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM Photography

Jessica Behan at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM PhotographyJessica Behan at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM Photography

Action from the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM PhotographyAction from the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM Photography

Dom Blake on his way to second place at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM PhotographyDom Blake on his way to second place at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM Photography

Action from the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM PhotographyAction from the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: RJM Photography

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘Absolute chaos’ - Parking rows sparks fights on estate

Parking in Hampden View in Costessey has sparked safety concerns. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Police investigate sudden death in Norwich

A sudden death at a home on King Street is being investigated by police. Picture: Ruth Lawes

300 homes on historic council estate could be bulldozed in £113m revamp

Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate is in line for a multi-million pound transformation Picture: Liz Coates

No holidays, Starbucks or nights out - How young couple got on housing ladder

Emily McGregor and Ian Rayner, who bought their own home in North Walsham after making changes to their way of life. North Walsham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pensioner grew almost 700 cannabis plants for chronic pain

Breckland Police found more than 700 cannabis plants in an outbuilding in Houghton Lane, North Pickenham. Photo: Breckland Police

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip reopens after coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

TV star to join lifesaving event at Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Alex Walkinshaw, who plays Fletch in Holby City, will be at the cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation session at Castle Quarter in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Accident Rescue Service. Picture: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘His smile lit up the skies’ - Tribute to pilot, 32, killed in motorcycle crash

Jonathan Stewart, known as Jonny, a Loganair captain who died in a road accident in north Norfolk on February 22. Picture: Supplied by Loganair

‘He said yes!’ Cinema trip leads to big screen proposal

Aneliese Rix proposed to boyfriend Matt Philpott on Leap Day at Palace Cinema in Gorleston. Picture: The Rix family

Police investigate sudden death in Norwich

A sudden death at a home on King Street is being investigated by police. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Fish and chip shop owner tells of coronavirus self-isolation

Tak Lam, owner of Lam's Fish and Chips in North Walsham, is back open for business. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Coffee shop in Norwich Lanes to close

Elaine Reilly owner of the Mustard Coffee Bar, has closed the cafe to concentrate on other ventures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24