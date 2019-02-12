Search

Dominic Blake in a class of his own to take victory at Ringland Half Marathon

PUBLISHED: 12:08 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 04 March 2019

Runners get ready for the start of the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Runners get ready for the start of the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Nearly 800 runners took part in the inaugural Ringland Half Marathon on Sunday despite the cold and rainy conditions.

A strong and competitive field was on show saw Dominic Blake from Reepham Runners take overall victory with a time of 1-12:56. Runner-up was Michael Eccles from Norfolk Gazelles with 1-16:08, out sprinting James Johnson of Norwich Road Runners, who came third in 1-16:13.

In the ladies race Marie French, unaffiliated, came first with a time of 1-24:27 with Kathryn Mathias from City of Norwich Athletic Club in 1-24:33. Juliette Wakinson of Wymondham AC came third with a time of 1-27:39.

In the team prizes Norwich Road Runners took honours with victory in the male senior and veteran category and winners in the female senior category too.

Being the half marathon county championship event there were plenty of awards up for grabs with numerous gold, silver and bronze medals handed out across the age and team categories.

Number 1: Dominic Blake celebrates his victory at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: Sonya DuncanNumber 1: Dominic Blake celebrates his victory at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Race director Jodie Causer had reasons to be happy with the outcome.

“We had some issues getting people to the start with baggage and usual last minute toilet trips annd this delayed the race by about 5 minutes,” she said. “The car parking needs to be amended as we had queues until 9am. But to put this race on from just an idea about 14 months ago and see it happen is a real testament to the team we have at Norwich Road Runners and really makes me proud.”

Alongside the main race was the popular chip timed junior race, held round the Dinosaur park itself - this also was a great success with 129 finishers.

Planning for the club now begins for the Wroxham 5k series as well as making changes for the 2020 Ringland event.

Norfolk Gazelles' Michael Eccles on his way to second place. Picture: Sonya DuncanNorfolk Gazelles' Michael Eccles on his way to second place. Picture: Sonya Duncan

CoNAC's Kathryn Mathias and Marie French (506) in action at the Ringland Half Marathon. French would go on to take the win. Picture: Sonya DuncanCoNAC's Kathryn Mathias and Marie French (506) in action at the Ringland Half Marathon. French would go on to take the win. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Wymondham AC's Steve Ely at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: Sonya DuncanWymondham AC's Steve Ely at the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019The Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019The Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Lawrence Wade on the home straight at Ringland. Picture: Sonya DuncanLawrence Wade on the home straight at Ringland. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019The Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Over 800 runners take part in the Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Over 800 runners take part in the Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Over 800 runners take part in the Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Over 800 runners take part in the Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Over 800 runners take part in the Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Over 800 runners take part in the Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Over 800 runners take part in the Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Over 800 runners take part in the Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Over 800 runners take part in the Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Over 800 runners take part in the Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Over 800 runners take part in the Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Over 800 runners take part in the Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Over 800 runners take part in the Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Over 800 runners take part in the Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Over 800 runners take part in the Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Over 800 runners take part in the Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Over 800 runners take part in the Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Over 800 runners take part in the Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Over 800 runners take part in the Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Over 800 runners take part in the Ringland half marathon Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

