Former Stars rider makes a return

Published: 6:00 AM April 2, 2021

Richard Knight is motoring back to King’s Lynn - as the club’s new commercial manager.

The former Stars rider, who represented England and rode in the 1990 World final at Bradford, is well known throughout the region through a combination of his racing days and business in the motor trade.

He’ll combine his work at Lynn with his full-time role at Wrights Motors in Downham Market, meaning a hectic summer ahead.

Said Knight: “I’ve always been involved in speedway, I’ve always been involved with King’s Lynn, and it’s really good to now formalise that position.

“I want to look at the profile of the club within the local community, and look at how the commercial aspect will work, because it’s not just about putting an advert in the programme or having an air-fence banner.

“It’s more about what you can do for that business and how the sponsorship/partnership can benefit both parties.

“The fan-base in motorsport and speedway are so loyal, and that’s also my experience with customers in the motor trade.

“They are very brand-loyal, and it’s paramount to the longevity of the sport that we try to bring all that together and get companies involved in the speedway.”

Knight is hoping he can put his experience from working in the motor trade to good use at the Adrian Flux Arena.

“I retired in ’94 and I was lucky I went into the motor trade, in a good job, with an employer that was in motorsport with Martin and Robin Brundle,” he said.

“So I was amongst people who were racing-orientated, it was a natural fit for me to go into a business that had that racing link, and I was still involved in speedway.

“What I’m doing now will hopefully put something back into speedway and look at it in a different way going forward, because things may not be as they were.

“Having had experience of the ever-changing motor industry over the years, hopefully I can take that into the commercial world of speedway and help both King’s Lynn and Peterborough and drive the fan-base forward, and bring the sponsors and partners in.”

Knight can be contacted through email at commercial@kingslynn-speedway.com or on 07799 764630.