Battling Brits unable to prevent Stars going down at Poole

Craig Cook in action for the King's Lynn Stars at Poole Picture:Taylor Lanning Archant

King's Lynn team boss Peter Schroeck admitted his side suffered on their "bogey track" as they went down 49-41 at Poole.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Robert Lambert in action for the King's Lynn Stars at Poole Picture:Taylor Lanning Robert Lambert in action for the King's Lynn Stars at Poole Picture:Taylor Lanning

The Poultec Stars lost at Wimborne Road last night despite outstanding performances from their top two, Robert Lambert and Craig Cook.

Sadly for Lynn, their dynamic Brit duo received little back-up on a night which saw Thomas Jorgensen pull out early with a shoulder injury.

Schroeck admitted: "I was hoping we could finally end this jinx at Poole but it wasn't our night. We gave it a big fight but obviously it's tough after losing Thomas so early.

"Robert and Craig, to their credit, kept us in the match and we kept battling. However we just lacked an extra cutting edge.

"We needed one of the other boys to step up to give them some support. But when it's not your night these things can happen.

"Now we have to pick ourselves up quickly for the match at Swindon on Thursday. We need to start getting some points away from home to push for the play-offs."

You may also want to watch:

The Stars struggled to hold the Pirates in the early stages but trailed by just six after eight heats with Jorgensen then bowing out of the meeting.

However it was a massive blow when Nikolai Klindt defied Lynn's big tactical move of bringing in Lambert to partner Cook in heat nine.

Then a 5-1 for guests Sam Masters and Ricky Wells over Erik Riss in the next left the Stars with a mountain to climb.

But the brilliant Cook and Lambert pairing hauled the Stars back in contention with a majestic maximum in heat 13, Lambert passing Jack Holder on the second bend.

However, with Jorgensen in the penultimate race it was always going to be a tall order to keep the match alive. And so it proved, with Lewis Kerr unable to stop Josh Grajczonek who wrapped up the win for the Pirates.

Now it was just whether the top two could salvage a point in the last heat. But disaster struck when Cook brought down Grajczonek coming out of the second bend and that meant a frustrating night for the Stars ending pointless.

Poole: Josh Grajczonek 12+1, Nicolai Klindt 11+2, Ricky Wells 9+1, Jack Holder 8, Sam Masters 6+1, Nikolaj Busk Jakobsen 3+1

King's Lynn: Robert Lambert 15+2, Craig Cook 11, Erik Riss 5, Lewis Kerr 5, Michael Palm Toft 3, Thomas Jorgensen 2+1, Danny Ayres 0.