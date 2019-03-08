Search

Skipper Lambert ruled out of Stars finale

PUBLISHED: 12:20 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 08 October 2019

Robert Lambert will miss King'[s Lynn's meeting at Poole Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

King's Lynn finish their Premiership Supporters' Cup campaign with a trip to Poole on Wednesday night (7.30pm).

After losing to the reigning league champions in September, the Poultec Stars will want to bounce back and finish the year how they started it - beating Poole.

The Norfolk outfit have a growing injury list, though, with skipper Robert Lambert joining Danish duo Thomas Jorgensen and Michael Palm Toft on the sidelines after he aggravated a back injury over the weekend.

Stars will use rider replacement in place of Lambert, while seven-time British champion Scott Nicholls and flying Finn Tero Aarnio come in as guests at second string. Ulrich Ostergaard slots in at reserve.

Stars vice-captain Lewis Kerr said: "We are looking forward to going to Poole.

"Some people say it is a nothing meeting, but as riders we still want to earn some money by doing what we do best and that is racing.

"Some of the boys have still got meetings in the Championship with the play-offs, so they will want to get some laps under their belts. I have still got some meetings left too and I am hopefully going to do an individual meeting as well. It is important for me to have a good end to the season. I have really got going for Lynn in the second half of the season and hopefully it puts me in the picture for 2020."

Pirates co-promoter Danny Ford has urged his side to atone for their performance in the play-off semi-final second leg at Ipswich when they lost after holding a 10-point advantage.

Ford said: "It was a disappointing night at Ipswich, but we've had time to reflect on it now and I want the boys to remind our supporters what they're really capable of tomorrow night. We're hoping to have a big crowd in, so I'm looking forward to seeing the riders remind everyone what they're really all about."

Poole: Brady Kurtz, Nico Covatti, Nicolai Klindt, Josh Grajczonek, Jack Holder, Tomas H Jonasson, Ricky Wells.

Stars: Robert Lambert R/R, Tero Aarnio, Erik Riss, Scott Nicholls, Craig Cook, Lewis Kerr, Ulrich Ostergaard.

